World

Putin praises Musk, compares him to father of Soviet space programme

17 April 2025 - 12:56 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In giving Amazon tribespeople access to Starlink, Elon Musk's thinking was: "Why should they live without the single most important thing that defines contemporary existence: the internet?', says the writer. File photo.
In giving Amazon tribespeople access to Starlink, Elon Musk's thinking was: "Why should they live without the single most important thing that defines contemporary existence: the internet?', says the writer. File photo.
Image: LEON NEAL/REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised Elon Musk, comparing him to Sergei Korolev, the chief engineer behind the Soviet Union's space success in the 1950s and 1960s, state news agency TASS reported.

TASS cited Putin, who was speaking on Russia's space policy at a meeting with students, as saying: "You know, there's a person who lives in the States, you could say that he's absolutely crazy about Mars."

It quoted him as drawing a comparison between Musk and Sergei Korolev, a Soviet engineer who was instrumental in the Soviet Union's success in sending Yuri Gagarin on the world's first crewed spaceflight in 1961.

According to TASS, Putin said: "Such people rarely appear in the human population, charged with a certain idea. Even though it may seem incredible to me today, after a time such ideas are often realised."

Courtesy of Times of India

Putin has previously praised Musk, whose business interests include the SpaceX space technology company, as "an outstanding person".

Musk, a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Ukraine, which has been fighting against Russia since 2022, when the Kremlin ordered tens of thousands of troops into its neighbour's territory.

MORE:

DOGE may have caused 'significant cyber-breach' at US labour watchdog

A whistleblower complaint says that billionaire Elon Musk's team of technologists may have been responsible for a "significant cybersecurity breach", ...
News
1 day ago

US funding running out for critical cyber-vulnerability database: manager

The defence and research-focused nonprofit MITRE Corporation says funding from the US government runs out on Wednesday for it to maintain a critical ...
News
1 day ago

Trump's Nasa pick wants to prioritise Mars, setting stage for tense hearing

President Donald Trump's pick to lead Nasa will tell senators on Wednesday that the agency will prioritise an astronaut mission to Mars, while four ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Russia takes US astronaut to International Space Station

A Russian spacecraft safely delivered an American astronaut Jonathan Kim and two Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station on Tuesday, a ...
News
1 week ago

DOGE attempted to assign team to US nonprofit group Vera Institute of Justice

Billionaire Elon Musk's US department of government efficiency attempted to place a team with the independent nonprofit Vera Institute of Justice, ...
News
1 day ago

Lesotho grants operating licence to Musk’s Starlink

Lesotho has granted a licence to Elon Musk's Starlink to operate a satellite network and provide satellite internet services, the country's ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The greatest story ever told is now on the big screen
Building Grassroots Impact on the Shoulders of Giants