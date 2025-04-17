World

UK anti-Islam activist 'Tommy Robinson' loses appeal against prison sentence

17 April 2025 - 07:15 By Sam Tabahriti
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, was jailed in October after he admitted contempt of court by breaching an injunction banning him from repeating the allegations against Jamal Hijazi, who successfully sued him for libel.
Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, was jailed in October after he admitted contempt of court by breaching an injunction banning him from repeating the allegations against Jamal Hijazi, who successfully sued him for libel.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts/ File photo

British anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon on Wednesday lost his appeal against his 18-month sentence after he previously admitted contempt of court for repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.

Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, was jailed in October after he admitted contempt of court by breaching an injunction banning him from repeating the allegations against Jamal Hijazi, who successfully sued him for libel.

In a ruling on Wednesday, three judges at London's Court of Appeal dismissed Yaxley-Lennon's appeal.

They said a previous judge's “application of the law and his reasoning on the appropriate sanction in this case both exhibit a meticulous approach”.

Britain's solicitor general took legal action against Yaxley-Lennon over comments in online interviews and a documentary titled Silenced, which has been viewed millions of times and was played in London's Trafalgar Square in July.

Last month, the 42-year-old self-styled journalist was refused permission to bring a legal challenge over the decision to keep him in segregation at Woodhill Prison in central England.

Yaxley-Lennon, who counts US billionaire Elon Musk among his supporters, was accused by some media and politicians of inflaming tensions which led to days of rioting across Britain in late July after the murder of three young girls at a dance workshop in Southport.

Yaxley-Lennon's social media account said in January the US billionaire was paying some of his legal fees, though Musk has not confirmed this.

Reuters

READ MORE

UK labour market shows slowdown signs in run-up to employer tax hike

Britain's labour market showed signs of weakening in the run-up to this month's increase in a tax on employers, according to data published on ...
News
1 day ago

Vance sees ‘good chance’ of a US-UK deal, criticises Zelensky

There is a good chance the US and Britain will strike a “great agreement” on trade due to President Donald Trump's love of the country and its royal ...
News
1 day ago

Britain boosts aid for victims of Sudan conflict at conference

Britain said on Tuesday it would provide £120m more in aid to people in Sudan, which it said faces the worst humanitarian crisis on record, as it ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia South Africa

Latest Videos

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 17 April 2025