World

WATCH | Inside the El Salvador mega-prison holding US deportees

17 April 2025 - 07:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The US has sent hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador to be held without trial in a controversial mega-prison. Here is what we know about CECOT. 

READ MORE:

El Salvador’s Bukele says he will not return man the US mistakenly deported

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said at the White House on Monday he had no plans to return a man mistakenly deported from the United States, ...
News
2 days ago

US supreme court tells Trump administration to facilitate return of Salvadoran man deported in error

The US supreme court directed President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday to facilitate the return of a Salvadoran man who the government has ...
News
6 days ago

US deports more alleged gang members to El Salvador amid court fight

US President Donald Trump's administration deported more alleged Venezuelan and MS-13 gang members to El Salvador over the weekend, the US state ...
News
2 weeks ago

US judge in Trump deportation case assigned lawsuit over Signal scandal

The US judge whom President Donald Trump has argued should be impeached for blocking him from using wartime powers to deport Venezuelan migrants is ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia South Africa

Latest Videos

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 17 April 2025