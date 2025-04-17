The US has sent hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador to be held without trial in a controversial mega-prison. Here is what we know about CECOT.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Inside the El Salvador mega-prison holding US deportees
The US has sent hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador to be held without trial in a controversial mega-prison. Here is what we know about CECOT.
READ MORE:
El Salvador’s Bukele says he will not return man the US mistakenly deported
US supreme court tells Trump administration to facilitate return of Salvadoran man deported in error
US deports more alleged gang members to El Salvador amid court fight
US judge in Trump deportation case assigned lawsuit over Signal scandal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos