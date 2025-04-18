World

IN PICS | Catholic trio nailed to crosses to re-enact Christ's crucifixion

18 April 2025 - 15:03 By Adrian Portugal
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ruben Enaje was nailed to the cross in portrayal of Christ for the 36th time in an annual devotional display. Two other devotees joined him in re-enacting the crucifixion.
Ruben Enaje was nailed to the cross in portrayal of Christ for the 36th time in an annual devotional display. Two other devotees joined him in re-enacting the crucifixion.
Image: Lisa Marie David/Reuters

Christian devotees from the Philippines were nailed to a cross on Friday in a re-enactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Hundreds of Filipinos and foreign tourists flocked to the northern village of San Pedro Cutud in Pampanga province to witness Ruben Enaje nailed to the cross and portray Christ for the 36th time in an annual devotional display. Two other devotees joined him in re-enacting the crucifixion.

Actors dressed as Roman soldiers hammered Enaje's palms with two-inch nails. Ropes and fabric supported their bodies as they were raised on wooden crosses.

“The first five seconds were very painful. As time goes and the blood goes down, the pain numbs and I can stay on the cross longer,” Enaje, 64, said in an interview.

About 80% of the Philippines' 110-million people identify as Roman Catholics. The rituals form part of Holy Week, which spans from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday and is one of the most sacred and solemn periods in the Philippines' religious calendar.

During Holy Week, some devotees flog their backs repeatedly with bamboo whips in an act of self-flagellation to seek penance and atonement. The Catholic Church has discouraged the practice, saying prayers and sincere repentance are enough to commemorate Lent.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Russian drone hits bakery preparing Easter cakes, killing one, says Kyiv

A Russian drone strike early on Friday hit a bakery in northern Ukraine where traditional Easter cakes were being prepared, killing one man, ...
News
6 hours ago

15 Easter babies born in the Free State on Friday morning

The Free State health department welcomed 15 Easter babies on Friday morning, with the first delivered at Nala Hospital in Bothaville at 1.15am.
News
7 hours ago

Port Alfred set to come alive with Easter Festival

From surfing to markets, music, bowls, croquet, and much more, the annual Port Alfred Easter Festival promises to bring the coastal town to life.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Unique stunt billed for Port Shepstone motor show this Easter

The feat has been performed at Germany’s Nürburgring and Didi Bizzarro will now attempt it on South African soil
Motoring
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | This Easter, mind the traffic — and the potholes, trucks and weather

Thursday afternoon, Friday and Monday are expected to have the highest volumes of traffic
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Putco to operate about 500 buses for ZCC’s Easter pilgrimage

Putco will operate about 500 buses for Zion Christian Church’s Easter pilgrimage to the Moria holy city in Limpopo.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  3. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  4. WATCH | Newzroom Afrika anchor faces assault charge after road rage incident South Africa
  5. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World

Latest Videos

'I am still in shock', says Dnipro mass drone attack survivor | Reuters
France says Ukraine talks in Paris shows Europeans are at the table | REUTERS