World

More than 170 arrested for attacks on Pakistan KFC outlets in Gaza protests

Attacks sparked by anti-US, anti-Israel sentiment

18 April 2025 - 13:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A worker clears the floor at a KFC fast-food outlet which was attacked and vandalised during an anti-Israel protest last week in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 17 2025.
A worker clears the floor at a KFC fast-food outlet which was attacked and vandalised during an anti-Israel protest last week in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 17 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Police have arrested scores of people in Pakistan in recent weeks after more than 10 mob attacks on outlets of US fast-food chain KFC, sparked by anti-US sentiment and opposition to its ally Israel's war in Gaza, officials said.

Police in major cities in the Islamic nation, including the southern port city of Karachi, the eastern city of Lahore and the capital Islamabad, confirmed at least 11 incidents in which KFC outlets were attacked by protesters armed with sticks and vandalised.

At least 178 people were arrested, the officials said this week.

KFC and its parent Yum Brands, both US-based, did not respond to requests for comment.

A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said one KFC employee was shot dead this week in a store on the outskirts of Lahore by unknown gunmen. The official added there was no protest at the time and they were investigating whether the killing was motivated by political sentiment or some other reason.

In Lahore, police said they were ramping up security at 27 KFC outlets around the city after two attacks took place and five others were prevented.

“We are investigating the role of different individuals and groups in these attacks,” said Faisal Kamran, a senior Lahore police officer, adding that 11 people, including a member of the Islamist religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), were arrested in the city. He added the protests were not officially organised by TLP.

Gaza a 'mass grave' of Palestinians, says MSF, as Israeli strikes kill 13

Gaza has become a "mass grave" for Palestinians and those trying to help them, medical charity MSF said on Wednesday, as medics said the Israeli ...
News
2 days ago

TLP spokesperson Rehan Mohsin Khan said the group “has urged Muslims to boycott Israeli products, but it has not given any call for protest outside KFC ... If any other person claiming to be a TLP leader or activist has indulged in such activity, it should be taken as his personal act which has nothing to do with the party’s policy.”

KFC has long been viewed as a symbol of the US in Pakistan and borne the brunt of anti-American sentiment in recent decades with protests and attacks. Western brands have been hit by boycotts and other forms of protests in Pakistan and other Muslim-majority countries in recent months over Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The war was triggered by the Palestinian militant group Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to local health authorities.

Yum Brands has said one of its other brands, Pizza Hut, has faced a protracted impact from boycotts related to Israel's war in Gaza.

In Pakistan, local brands have made inroads into its fast-growing cola market as some consumers avoid US brands. In 2023, Coca-Cola's market share in the consumer sector in Pakistan fell to 5.7% from 6.3% in 2022, according to GlobalData, while Pepsico's fell to 10.4% from 10.8%.

Earlier this month, religious clerics in Pakistan called for a boycott of any products or brands that they say support Israel or the American economy, but asked people to stay peaceful and not destroy property.

READ MORE:

UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is "deeply alarmed" at Sunday's strike by Israeli forces on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, his spokesperson ...
News
3 days ago

Israel to expand Gaza military operation with large-scale evacuations

Israel announced a major expansion of military operations in Gaza on Wednesday, saying large areas of the enclave would be seized and added to its ...
News
2 weeks ago

Pakistan train hijack hostages end ordeal with arrival in Quetta

Dozens of people rescued from a train hijacked by separatist militants in southwest Pakistan arrived on Thursday in the city of Quetta, hours after ...
News
1 month ago

Fried chicken, chutzpah and always taking the shot

KFC boss lady Akhona Qengqe wants to showcase herself as example of successful transformation
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  3. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  4. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  5. High court sets aside R8bn contract for 233 diesel locomotives South Africa

Latest Videos

US official calls for peaceful end to Congo conflict | REUTERS
Haiti’s bicentenary: Macron to address France’s historical 'ransom' • FRANCE 24 ...