World

Russian drone hits bakery preparing Easter cakes, killing one, says Kyiv

18 April 2025 - 13:12 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Easter cakes are seen at a compound of a bakery hit by a Russian drone strike in Sumy, Ukraine, on April 18 2025.
Easter cakes are seen at a compound of a bakery hit by a Russian drone strike in Sumy, Ukraine, on April 18 2025.
Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

A Russian drone strike early on Friday hit a bakery in northern Ukraine where traditional Easter cakes were being prepared, killing one man, Ukrainian officials said.

Images shared by Ukrainian emergency services, which said they were filmed at the scene of the strike in the city of Sumy, showed trays of Easter cakes — known as paska in Ukrainian — covered in grey dust, and a smashed window nearby.

The victim was a local businessman who was at the bakery to collect his order when the drone struck at 5am (2am GMT), according to Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha.

Ukraine's Christian community, including Orthodox believers, Catholics and Protestants, were marking the Good Friday religious holiday on Friday and preparing to celebrate Easter on Sunday.

"So much for Russia's 'traditional Christian values'. It is against the Lord, any faith and any human values to strike an ordinary pastry shop, murder an entrepreneur, and destroy Easter bread. This is the evil we are dealing with every day," Sybiha wrote on X.

Last Sunday two Russian ballistic missiles hit the centre of Sumy, killing 35 people in the deadliest strike on Ukraine this year, Ukrainian officials said.

READ MORE:

Putin praises Musk, compares him to father of Soviet space programme

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised Elon Musk, comparing him to Sergei Korolev, the chief engineer behind the Soviet Union's space ...
News
1 day ago

Russia says it is not easy to agree on Ukraine peace deal with US

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says it is not easy to agree with the US on the key parts of a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine ...
News
3 days ago

Vance sees ‘good chance’ of a US-UK deal, criticises Zelensky

There is a good chance the US and Britain will strike a “great agreement” on trade due to President Donald Trump's love of the country and its royal ...
News
3 days ago

Trump says Ukraine talks may be going OK, but there is a time 'to put up or shut up'

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine may be going OK, but “there’s a point at which you just have ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  3. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  4. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  5. High court sets aside R8bn contract for 233 diesel locomotives South Africa

Latest Videos

US official calls for peaceful end to Congo conflict | REUTERS
Haiti’s bicentenary: Macron to address France’s historical 'ransom' • FRANCE 24 ...