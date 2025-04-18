World

US strike on Yemen fuel port kills at least 58: Houthi media

18 April 2025 - 15:30 By Reuters
A fuel tank burns following what Al Masirah TV said was a US strike on the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen in this screengrab from a handout video released on April 18 2025.
Image: Al-Masirah TV/Handout via REUTERS

US strikes on a fuel port in Yemen killed at least 58 people, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said, one of the deadliest since the US began its attacks on the Iran-backed militants.

The US has vowed not to halt the large-scale strikes begun last month in its biggest military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January, unless the Houthis cease attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Al Masirah TV said 126 people were also wounded in Thursday's strikes on the western fuel port of Ras Isa, which the US military said aimed to cut off a source of fuel for the Houthi militant group.

Responding to a Reuters query for comment on the Houthis' casualty figure and its own estimate, the US Central Command said it had none beyond the initial announcement of the attacks.

“The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen,” it had said in a post on X.

Since November 2023 the Houthis have launched dozens of drone and missile attacks on vessels transiting the waterway, saying they were targeting ships linked to Israel in protest over the war in Gaza.

They halted attacks on shipping lanes during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza. Though they vowed to resume strikes after Israel renewed its assault on Gaza last month, they have not claimed any since.

In March two days of US attacks killed more than 50 people, Houthi officials said.

