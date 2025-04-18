World

US will abandon Ukraine peace push if no progress 'within days': Rubio

Warning comes amid some progress in Ukraine talks

18 April 2025 - 14:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US secretary of state Marco Rubio arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's ministry of foreign affairs, before a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart in Paris on April 17 2025.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's ministry of foreign affairs, before a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart in Paris on April 17 2025.
Image: JULIEN DE ROSA/Pool via REUTERS

US President Donald Trump will walk away from trying to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal within days unless there are clear signs that a deal can be done, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Friday.

“We're not going to continue with this endeavour for weeks and months on end. So we need to determine very quickly now, and I'm talking about a matter of days, whether this is doable in the next few weeks,” Rubio said in Paris after meeting European and Ukrainian leaders.

“The president feels very strongly about that. He has dedicated a lot of time and energy to this ... this is important, but there are a lot of other really important things going on that deserve just as much, if not more attention.”

There was no immediate comment from Paris, London, Berlin, Kyiv or Moscow on Rubio's statement, which coincided with signs of some progress in US talks with Ukraine.

Trump said on Thursday he expected to sign a deal with Kyiv next week that would give the US access to Ukraine's minerals. An attempt to sign a minerals pact in February fell apart after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clashed with Trump and Vice-President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

After the talks in Paris on Thursday — the first substantive, high level and in-person talks on Trump's peace push that have included European powers — Rubio said a US peace framework received an “encouraging reception”.

Zelensky's office called the talks constructive and positive.

Rubio's comments on Friday underline mounting frustrations in the White House over a lack of progress in pushes to settle a growing list of geopolitical challenges.

Trump promised during his election campaign to end the war in Ukraine within his first 24 hours in the White House. He moderated that claim on taking office, suggesting a deal by April or May as obstacles mounted.

He has pressured both sides to come to the negotiating table, threatening tougher sanctions on Russia or an end to billions of dollars in US military support for Kyiv.

Both Ukraine and Russia showed up for US-brokered talks in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in a partial ceasefire, but nothing more. Meanwhile, the war has continued, including a recent Russian missile attack that hit Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, killing 35 people — an attack Trump called a “mistake”.

If Washington walks away, efforts to broker a peace would likely founder because no other nation is able to bring similar pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv.

Other impacts are unclear. The US could keep its policy on the conflict unchanged, maintaining sanctions on Russia and keeping US aid flowing to Kyiv. Alternatively, Trump could decide to halt payments to Ukraine.

Rubio said he spoke with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov after the Paris talks and had told him they had been constructive, and also briefed him on “some of the elements of” the US peace framework.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants Ukraine to drop its ambitions to join Nato, Russia to control the entirety of four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own, and the size of the Ukrainian army to be limited. Kyiv says those demands are tantamount to demanding its capitulation.

Putin praises Musk, compares him to father of Soviet space programme

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised Elon Musk, comparing him to Sergei Korolev, the chief engineer behind the Soviet Union's space ...
News
1 day ago

Rubio said the issue of US security guarantees as part of any deal came up in the talks in Paris, without going into greater detail.

He said security guarantees were an issue “we can fix in sort of in a way that's acceptable to everyone”, but “we have bigger challenges that we need to figure out, whether it's even possible within the short term”.

He said it was clear a peace deal would be difficult to strike but there needed to be signs it could be done soon.

“There's no-one saying this can be done in 12 hours. But we want to see how far apart it is and whether those differences can even be narrowed, if it's even possible to get movement within the period of time we have in mind,” he said.

“We need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term, because if it's not, then I think we're just going to move on.”

READ MORE:

Russian drone hits bakery preparing Easter cakes, killing one, says Kyiv

A Russian drone strike early on Friday hit a bakery in northern Ukraine where traditional Easter cakes were being prepared, killing one man, ...
News
6 hours ago

Vance sees ‘good chance’ of a US-UK deal, criticises Zelensky

There is a good chance the US and Britain will strike a “great agreement” on trade due to President Donald Trump's love of the country and its royal ...
News
3 days ago

Ukraine says 21 killed by Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack - one of the deadliest strikes on Ukraine this year - and called for a tough international reaction ...
News
5 days ago

Trump says Ukraine talks may be going OK, but there is a time 'to put up or shut up'

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine may be going OK, but “there’s a point at which you just have ...
News
5 days ago

China slams 'irresponsible' remarks after Kyiv claim on Chinese fighters

China reaffirmed its support on Thursday for peace efforts in Ukraine and said relevant parties should avoid "irresponsible remarks", in an apparent ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  3. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  4. WATCH | Newzroom Afrika anchor faces assault charge after road rage incident South Africa
  5. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World

Latest Videos

'I am still in shock', says Dnipro mass drone attack survivor | Reuters
France says Ukraine talks in Paris shows Europeans are at the table | REUTERS