Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Seram, Indonesia region, GFZ says

20 April 2025 - 21:04 By Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Indonesian island of Seram on Monday,
Image: 123RF

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Indonesian island of Seram on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Reuters

