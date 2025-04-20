An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Indonesian island of Seram on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Reuters
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Seram, Indonesia region, GFZ says
Image: 123RF
