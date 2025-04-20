World

Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days

20 April 2025 - 21:08 By Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday that Ukraine has proposed a 30-day halt on Russian drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.
Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine proposes that Russia abandon drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

"If Russia does not agree to such a step, it will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war," Zelenskiy said on X.

Reuters

