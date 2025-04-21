World

FACTBOX | Pope Francis: Key moments from his life

21 April 2025 - 11:08 By Crispian Balmer and Joshua McElwee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pope Francis talks to journalists on the flight back to Rome at the end of his four-day visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, on September 29 2024.
Pope Francis talks to journalists on the flight back to Rome at the end of his four-day visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, on September 29 2024.
Image: Andrew Medichini//Pool via REUTERS

Here are some facts about Pope Francis, who has died at the age of 88.

— Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, of Italian immigrant stock. He was ordained a priest in the Jesuit order in 1969. From 1973-79 he was the order's top leader in Argentina. He became an auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires in 1992 and the city's archbishop in 1998. He was made a cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II.

— Surprising many observers of the Roman Catholic Church, Bergoglio was elected pope at a conclave in March 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict. He chose to be called Francis in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi, emphasising a commitment to poverty, peace, and care for the environment.

— He was the first non-European pope in 1,300 years, the first from Latin America and the first Jesuit to hold the post. Jesuits are known for their commitment to education and social justice, including working with the poor and marginalised.

— He shunned many of the traditional trappings of the papacy, preferring to live in a modern Vatican guest house rather than the grand papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace. He pared back the papal wardrobe, wore a plastic watch and chose to be driven around in a simple family car.

— He soon clashed with conservatives, who were unhappy with his informal style from the start. They balked at his calls for the church to be more welcoming to LGBT people and divorced Catholics and at his clampdowns on the use of the traditional Latin Mass.

— Francis made 47 trips outside Italy, visiting more than 65 states and territories, clocking up more than 465,000km. However, he never returned to Argentina.

— He initiated changes within the Vatican, emphasising transparency, accountability and financial reform, and appointed more women to senior posts in its hierarchy. However, he was also viewed as a haphazard leader, often blindsiding Vatican officials with his off-the-cuff comments and unpredictability. Despite many efforts, he struggled to get a grip on the church's crisis over sexual abuse by clerics.

Reuters

READ MORE

Pope Francis dies aged 88

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Tembisa Hospital not taking new patients after fire South Africa
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. One of four Kruger Park lions on the loose recaptured South Africa
  5. Rovos Rail train derailed after collision with freight train in Zimbabwe South Africa

Latest Videos

UAE bids for 2035 Rugby World Cup
2025 Mini Aceman