World

Pope Francis dies aged 88

21 April 2025 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pope Francis gestures from a balcony, on the day the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and to the world) message is delivered at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 20, 2025
Pope Francis gestures from a balcony, on the day the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and to the world) message is delivered at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 20, 2025
Image: EUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.

Sky News reported that the pontiff passed away on Easter Monday.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” the broadcaster quoted Cardinal Kevin Farrell as saying in a statement released by the Vatican.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.”

Vatican News reported the pontiff passed away at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

As he aged, Pope Francis frequently suffered bouts of respiratory illnesses, even cancelling a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation,” the publication reported.

Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, said the pope had requested the funeral rites be simplified and focused on expressing the faith of the church in the risen body of Christ.

“The renewed rite,” said Archbishop Ravelli, “seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pope Francis leaves hospital after making first public appearance in five weeks

The pope's doctors said on Saturday it would still take "a lot of time" for his ageing body to fully heal, and said they had prescribed the pontiff a ...
News
4 weeks ago

Pope Francis, in setback, had 'isolated' breathing crisis, Vatican says

Francis, 88, has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital for two weeks, after being admitted on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that ...
News
1 month ago

Pope Francis was in Vatican finance struggle before hospitalisation

Before he was hospitalised for double pneumonia, Pope Francis was battling firm resistance from some of his own cardinals about how to plug a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Tembisa Hospital not taking new patients after fire South Africa
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. One of four Kruger Park lions on the loose recaptured South Africa
  5. Rovos Rail train derailed after collision with freight train in Zimbabwe South Africa

Latest Videos

UAE bids for 2035 Rugby World Cup
2025 Mini Aceman