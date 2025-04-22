World

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater sentenced for domestic violence

22 April 2025 - 13:04 By Ian Ransom
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Australia Test batter and TV commentator Michael Slater was sentenced to four years in prison.
Former Australia Test batter and TV commentator Michael Slater was sentenced to four years in prison.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Former Australia Test batter and TV commentator Michael Slater was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges, but will walk free after serving more than a year in custody.

Slater's prison sentence was partly suspended, said a registrar at the Maroochydore district court said.

Slater was refused bail by the court just more than a year ago after being remanded in police custody and charged with many domestic violence offences on Queensland state's Sunshine Coast between December 5 2023 and April 12 2024.

The charges included allegations of assault, strangulation, burglary and stalking in relation to many incidents against a woman in the Noosa region.

In sentencing on Tuesday, Maroochydore judge Glen Cash told Slater it was obvious he was an alcoholic, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

“Your rehabilitation will not be easy. Alcoholism is part of your makeup.”

Slater played 74 Tests from 1993-2001 and became a successful cricket commentator before being axed by the Seven Network in 2021.

He has been charged with many domestic violence offences in recent years and struggled with mental health issues.

Slater was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order by a Sydney court in late 2022 after pleading guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking of a woman.

A community corrections order is a non-custodial punishment in Australia. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ex-Australia batter Slater collapses as he is refused bail on domestic violence charges

Former Australia batter Michael Slater was refused bail by a court in Queensland state on Tuesday after being remanded in police custody and charged ...
Sport
1 year ago

Former Australia batter Michael Slater avoids jail in domestic violence case

Former Australia batter Michael Slater avoided jail on Wednesday after a Sydney court dismissed domestic violence charges against him on mental ...
Sport
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building South Africa
  5. Pope Francis dies aged 88 World

Latest Videos

The theory and practice of Trump’s economic policy
Delta plane evacuated in Orlando