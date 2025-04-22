World

Israeli strike south of Beirut kills top commander in Sunni Islamist group

22 April 2025 - 12:46 By Maya Gebeily
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike that hit machinery in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on April 22, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

An Israeli drone strike south of the Lebanese capital killed a top commander from militant group Jama'a Islamiya, the group said on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The strike on Tuesday morning killed Hussein Atawi, a leading commander in the armed branch of the Sunni Islamist Jama'a Islamiya known as the Fajr Forces, as he was driving from his home to his office in Beirut, the group said.

The Fajr Forces fired rockets across Lebanon's southern border at Israel throughout the year-long war that ended last year in a ceasefire deal. Israeli air strikes killed several of the group's members during the conflict.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Lebanese territory, mostly targeting fighters from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah or its arms depots. Israeli troops also still occupy five hilltop positions in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon, Hezbollah and the Jama'a Islamiya have condemned the strikes and Israeli troop presence, calling them violations of the truce and of Lebanon's sovereignty. Israel says the fighters and weapons pose a threat to Israeli civilians.

Reuters 

