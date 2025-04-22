World

Russian court cuts jail term for American held on drug charges, lawyer says

22 April 2025 - 13:17 By Lucy Papachristou
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Robert Woodland was found guilty in July 2024 of attempting to sell drugs after he was arrested while transporting about 50g of mephedrone, a stimulant drug in the same class as amphetamine, to a safe cache in Moscow, prosecutors said.
Robert Woodland was found guilty in July 2024 of attempting to sell drugs after he was arrested while transporting about 50g of mephedrone, a stimulant drug in the same class as amphetamine, to a safe cache in Moscow, prosecutors said.
Image: 123RF

A Russian court on Tuesday ordered that the jail sentence of a US citizen convicted of drug trafficking be reduced to nine-and-a-half years from 12-and-a-half.

Robert Woodland was found guilty in July 2024 of attempting to sell drugs after he was arrested while transporting about 50g of mephedrone, a stimulant drug in the same class as amphetamine, to a safe cache in Moscow, prosecutors said.

His lawyer Stanislav Kshevitsky previously told Reuters Woodland had partially admitted guilt.

It was not immediately clear why his sentence was reduced.

Born in Russia in 1991 and adopted as a toddler by American parents, Woodland returned to his birth country as an adult to meet his biological mother, he told a Russian newspaper in 2020.

Woodland is one of at least 10 Americans still behind bars in Russia after a prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington earlier this month.

That exchange saw the freeing of Ksenia Karelina, a dual Russian-US citizen and Los Angeles spa worker serving a treason sentence, for Arthur Petrov, a German-Russian citizen accused by Washington of exporting sensitive microelectronics from the US to Russia.

Earlier this month, a different Russian court slightly reduced the sentence of US soldier Gordon Black, who was jailed last year for stealing $113 (R2,105) from his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

Reuters 

MORE:

American Marc Fogel greeted by Trump after being released from prison in Russia

American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, freed by Russia after more than three years in prison, received a flag-waving welcome from US President Donald ...
News
2 months ago

Russian court upholds sentence of jailed US soldier Gordon Black

A Russian court rejected an appeal of a US soldier who was sentenced in June to nearly four years in a penal colony after being found guilty of ...
News
8 months ago

Scores of Ukrainian and Russian POWs head back home after swap

Ukraine and Russia carried out a new exchange of prisoners of war on Monday, with the two sides bringing home a combined total of more than 300 ...
News
3 months ago

Freed Russian prisoner Orlov says there is discussion of further exchanges

Dissidents freed from Russian jails under a prisoner swap between Russia and the West last week have discussed the possibility of further exchanges, ...
News
8 months ago

Americans freed alongside Russian assassin in biggest post-Cold War prisoner swap

Russia freed US journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan on Thursday as part of the biggest prisoner exchange of its kind since the ...
News
8 months ago

Russia starts secret trial for US reporter Gershkovich on spy charges

US journalist Evan Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors on Wednesday in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where he faces charges of ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  2. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building South Africa
  5. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Owen Da Gama | “We understood that we wont outplay them but we must find a way” ...
He fought for us, says migrant saved by pope | REUTERS