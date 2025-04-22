A Russian court on Tuesday ordered that the jail sentence of a US citizen convicted of drug trafficking be reduced to nine-and-a-half years from 12-and-a-half.
Robert Woodland was found guilty in July 2024 of attempting to sell drugs after he was arrested while transporting about 50g of mephedrone, a stimulant drug in the same class as amphetamine, to a safe cache in Moscow, prosecutors said.
His lawyer Stanislav Kshevitsky previously told Reuters Woodland had partially admitted guilt.
It was not immediately clear why his sentence was reduced.
Born in Russia in 1991 and adopted as a toddler by American parents, Woodland returned to his birth country as an adult to meet his biological mother, he told a Russian newspaper in 2020.
Woodland is one of at least 10 Americans still behind bars in Russia after a prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington earlier this month.
That exchange saw the freeing of Ksenia Karelina, a dual Russian-US citizen and Los Angeles spa worker serving a treason sentence, for Arthur Petrov, a German-Russian citizen accused by Washington of exporting sensitive microelectronics from the US to Russia.
Earlier this month, a different Russian court slightly reduced the sentence of US soldier Gordon Black, who was jailed last year for stealing $113 (R2,105) from his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.
Reuters
Russian court cuts jail term for American held on drug charges, lawyer says
Image: 123RF
A Russian court on Tuesday ordered that the jail sentence of a US citizen convicted of drug trafficking be reduced to nine-and-a-half years from 12-and-a-half.
Robert Woodland was found guilty in July 2024 of attempting to sell drugs after he was arrested while transporting about 50g of mephedrone, a stimulant drug in the same class as amphetamine, to a safe cache in Moscow, prosecutors said.
His lawyer Stanislav Kshevitsky previously told Reuters Woodland had partially admitted guilt.
It was not immediately clear why his sentence was reduced.
Born in Russia in 1991 and adopted as a toddler by American parents, Woodland returned to his birth country as an adult to meet his biological mother, he told a Russian newspaper in 2020.
Woodland is one of at least 10 Americans still behind bars in Russia after a prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington earlier this month.
That exchange saw the freeing of Ksenia Karelina, a dual Russian-US citizen and Los Angeles spa worker serving a treason sentence, for Arthur Petrov, a German-Russian citizen accused by Washington of exporting sensitive microelectronics from the US to Russia.
Earlier this month, a different Russian court slightly reduced the sentence of US soldier Gordon Black, who was jailed last year for stealing $113 (R2,105) from his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.
Reuters
MORE:
American Marc Fogel greeted by Trump after being released from prison in Russia
Russian court upholds sentence of jailed US soldier Gordon Black
Scores of Ukrainian and Russian POWs head back home after swap
Freed Russian prisoner Orlov says there is discussion of further exchanges
Americans freed alongside Russian assassin in biggest post-Cold War prisoner swap
Russia starts secret trial for US reporter Gershkovich on spy charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos