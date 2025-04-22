World

Russia's Rosatom to proceed with Myanmar nuclear plant despite quake

Myanmar is one of the world's most seismically active countries, and is presently run by a cash-strapped military junta

22 April 2025 - 17:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The agreement involves co-operation to build a small modular reactor in Myanmar manufactured by Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.
The agreement involves co-operation to build a small modular reactor in Myanmar manufactured by Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.
Image: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

A plan to build a nuclear power plant will continue in Myanmar, a war-torn Southeast Asian country partly devastated by a huge earthquake in March, the Russian state-owned firm leading the project told Reuters.

Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and Russian President Vladimir Putin last month signed an agreement for a small-scale nuclear facility, three weeks before the 7.7-magnitude quake flattened communities and left more than 3,700 people dead — the country's deadliest natural disaster in decades.

The agreement involves co-operation to build a small modular reactor (SMR) in Myanmar with an initial 110MW capacity, consisting of two 55MW reactors manufactured by Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

“The recent earthquake has not affected Rosatom's plans in Myanmar,” the company's press office said in an email. “Rosatom adheres to the highest international safety and reliability standards, including strict seismic resistance requirements.”

The company's intention to go ahead with the nuclear plan despite the quake, which crippled critical infrastructure, had not been previously reported.

UN urges aid to Myanmar quake survivors before monsoons hit, death toll climbs towards 3,000

UN officials who surveyed earthquake damage in Myanmar urged the global community on Tuesday to ramp up aid before the looming monsoon season worsens ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rosatom declined to provide any construction timeline or details of the location of the proposed nuclear facility that will be powered by RITM-200N reactors, which were made by the company for use initially on icebreaker ships.

A Myanmar junta spokesperson did not respond to calls from Reuters seeking comment.

The push for nuclear power in Myanmar comes amid an expanding civil war, triggered by a 2021 military coup that removed the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Facing a collection of established ethnic armies and new armed groups set up in the wake of the coup, the ruling junta has lost ground across large parts of the country and is increasing leaning on its few foreign allies, including Russia.

The conflict, which stretches from the border with China to the coast along the Bay of Bengal, has displaced more than 3.5-million people and left Myanmar's mainly agrarian economy is tatters.

Myanmar is currently evaluating options for financing the Russia-backed nuclear power project. “This may involve both own and borrowed funds,” Rosatom said. In places such as Bangladesh and Egypt, Russia has funded conventional nuclear power projects through low interest loans.

PRINCESS MTHOMBENI | El Dabaa: A monument to Africa’s nuclear future

The future of African nuclear energy is unfolding before us. Will we seize it or will we watch from the sidelines?
Ideas
1 month ago

Authorities in neighbouring Thailand, which is closely monitoring Myanmar's nuclear developments, assess that a plant could be built in Naypyitaw, a fortified purpose-built capital that was heavily damaged by the earthquake, according to a security source briefed on the matter.

Two other potential sites include a location in the central Bago region and the Dawei special economic zone in southern Myanmar, where the junta and Russia have announced plans to build a port and an oil refinery, according to the Thai assessment.

Myanmar lies on the boundary between two tectonic plates and is one of the world's most seismically active countries.

Money and manpower

Southeast Asia's first nuclear facility — the 621MW Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in the Philippines — was finished in 1984 with a price tag of $2.3bn (R42.79bn) but mothballed in the wake of the Chernobyl disaster in the then Soviet Union two years later.

The Philippines and other regional countries have since mounted repeated efforts to explore nuclear energy but made limited progress. Vietnam is, however, showing renewed interest in nuclear power after it suspended its program in 2016.

Russia and Myanmar have been collaborating in the sector for years, with Burmese students studying nuclear energy and related subjects in Russian universities under government quotas since 2019, according to Rosatom.

“I do not foresee any complication, technology-wise,” said Doonyapong Wongsawaeng, a lecturer at the department of nuclear engineering at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University. “I feel that the main challenge would instead be the continuous commitment from the Myanmar government.”

With the Myanmar junta prioritising exports of natural gas, which could be used to fuel cheaper domestic power generation, to earn foreign exchange, the nuclear plan makes no economic sense for a cash-strapped administration, said Richard Horsey, senior Myanmar adviser at International Crisis Group.

“Nuclear power is very expensive, and Myanmar simply can't afford it,” he said.

READ MORE:

Iran, US to start talks on nuclear programme in Oman under shadow of regional conflict

Iran sceptical about prospects for a deal, wary of Trump's military threats
News
1 week ago

Japan estimates feared 'megaquake' could kill 300,000 people

Japan's economy could lose as much as $1.8-trillion (R33.1-trillion) in the event of a long-anticipated megaquake off its Pacific coast, a government ...
News
3 weeks ago

What to do with extra waste from Koeberg nuclear power station?

Community stakeholders have raised concerns about station's life extension
News
1 month ago

Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes but no full Ukraine ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to temporarily stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities but declined to endorse a full 30-day ...
News
1 month ago

Global North has left us on our own in energy technology debate: Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says as developed nations return to fossil fuels to power their economies, South Africa, the African ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  2. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building South Africa
  5. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Owen Da Gama | “We understood that we wont outplay them but we must find a way” ...
He fought for us, says migrant saved by pope | REUTERS