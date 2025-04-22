South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday he expects trade talks this week with the US to pave the way for a mutually beneficial solution.
Finance minister Choi Sang-mok and industry minister Ahn Duk-geun will attend a joint meeting with US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and US trade representative Jamieson Greer on April 24 in Washington at 8am (12am GMT).
The meeting was scheduled at the request of the US, Han said.
Choi told reporters at Seoul's airport before his departure on Tuesday he aimed to come back after “opening the door” to discussions that would strengthen the alliance between South Korea and the US.
The industry minister is due to leave on Wednesday.
The agenda for the trade talks is “being co-ordinated with the US and has not been confirmed”, the industry ministry said.
South Korea acting president sees US trade talks leading to beneficial solution
Image: Jung Yeon-Je - Pool/Getty Images
Hyundai and Posco agree to co-operate on US steel plant
The comment was in response to a story on Monday by South Korea's Maeil Business newspaper that reported the agenda for the talks included discussions on Seoul joining US efforts to curb trade with China, without citing a clear source.
China on Monday accused Washington of abusing tariffs and warned countries against striking a broader economic deal with the US at its expense.
US President Donald Trump has previously said defence cost sharing over the US troop presence in South Korea would be part of “one-stop shopping” negotiations with Seoul and Han said on Monday the consultations with the US “may not be easy”.
South Korean officials have said co-operation on shipbuilding is a “very important card” the country holds, while participation in an Alaska gas project could be part of a negotiation package, but defence costs were not up for negotiations.
Reuters
