What’s known about whether Trump can fire Powell from the Fed

As each of his predecessors has done, Powell holds three roles, namely chair of the Federal reserve system, member of the board of governors and chair of the Fed's interest-rate-setting Federal open market committee.
Were Trump to try to remove Powell only as chair of the Fed system, Powell could remain a governor until the term expires at the end of January 2028. The next scheduled board vacancy does not occur until January 2026, which would leave Trump only the option of nominating one of the other incumbent governors to be chair. Two of the other six were appointed by Trump in his first term, namely governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, who Trump recently nominated as vice-chair for bank oversight. Like Powell, the two have spoken about the importance of Fed independence, so it is not clear that either would immediately deliver the rate cuts Trump wants.
Trump has no direct control over who heads the federal open market committee. The committee chair is chosen annually by the panel's 12 members, namely the seven governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and four of the other regional bank presidents who serve on the panel on a rotating basis.
By tradition the committee chooses the Fed chair as its head, with the New York Fed president as its vice-chair. In theory, though, they could choose any member, including Powell should he continue be a governor.
Removing Powell as a governor would have the largest impact. Were it to withstand legal challenge, it would give Trump a board vacancy and chair vacancy to fill with a nominee of his choosing. It would also open the door to Trump firing as many of the other governors as he pleased to install a wider Fed leadership he saw as compliant with his wishes.
Should it occur, Powell would have the standing to challenge his firing in federal court, but he would have to fund that effort with personal resources. A lawyer and former private equity leader, he has the personal wealth to finance such an effort.
Powell has said repeatedly he believes his removal is not allowed under the law, and said more recently he does not believe the cases working their way through the courts over Trump's firing of other independent federal board and agency members will apply to the Fed.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Trump has discussed firing Powell and replacing him with Kevin Warsh, who served as a Fed governor between 2006 and 2011. Warsh, the paper said, has advised against that, advocating that Trump should allow Powell to remain until his term as Fed chair expires in May 2026.
Also last week, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, also seen as a potential replacement to Powell, said the matter was the subject of ongoing study inside the administration.
What’s known about whether Trump can fire Powell from the Fed
US President Donald Trump on Monday kept up his verbal assault on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell over the Fed's refusal to further cut interest rates, rattling financial markets growing ever more fearful that Trump may ultimately try to fire the central bank chief over the matter.
Whether Trump has the authority to do so is unclear.
The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 establishing the Fed stipulates members of its board of governors, appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate to staggered 14-year terms, can be only be removed for “cause”, which has long thought to mean misconduct, not policy disagreement.
The law omits reference to limits on removal from its description of the four-year term of the Fed chair, who is one of the seven governors.
There is no direct legal precedent since no president has ever tried to fire a Fed chief. There are, however, lawsuits working their way through the courts over unrelated firings by Trump being watched as possible proxies for whether he has the power. One is pending before the supreme court, where any attempt to fire Powell would almost certainly end up.
A lot would hinge on how Trump might choose to “fire” the Fed chief.
In a fog of uncertainty, Fed policy storm could be approaching
