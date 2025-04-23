A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkey's Afad disaster agency said, making it one of the strongest quakes to strike the city of 16-million in recent years.
There were no immediate reports of damage, but people evacuated buildings as the quake hit and shook the city, located on the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorus strait.
The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 12.49pm, was in the area of Silivri, 80km west of Istanbul. It was at a depth of 6.92km, Afad said.
Broadcaster TGRT reported one person was injured after jumping off a balcony during the quake, which occurred during a public holiday in Turkey.
Afad warned people in the region against entering damaged buildings.
Reuters
Powerful earthquake shakes Istanbul
Image: Umit Bektas/Reuters
Reuters
