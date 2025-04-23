World

Vance warns of 'very dark time' without close US-India ties

23 April 2025 - 11:08 By Rupam Jain
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US Vice-President JD Vance speaks to media as he departs Agra, India, en route to Jaipur after visiting the Taj Mahal on April 23 2025. Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated progress had been made in talks for a trade deal between the two countries as New Delhi attempts to boosts ties with the Trump administration and avoid steep US tariffs.
US Vice-President JD Vance speaks to media as he departs Agra, India, en route to Jaipur after visiting the Taj Mahal on April 23 2025. Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated progress had been made in talks for a trade deal between the two countries as New Delhi attempts to boosts ties with the Trump administration and avoid steep US tariffs.
Image: Kenny Holston - Pool/Getty Images

The US wants to sell more energy and defence equipment to India to build closer ties, Vice-President JD Vance said on Tuesday, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly as talks over a trade deal progress.

Visiting the northwestern Indian city of Jaipur, Vance hailed what he called India's vitality over the “sameness and flatness” of some Western nations. His remarks followed criticism by US President Donald Trump of steep Indian tariffs on cars, farm goods and other products.

The rebalancing of global trade because of Trump's tariff actions is “going to produce great benefits for the people of India”, Vance said.

India is trying to position itself as a manufacturing base of choice for the world as China faces high US duties.

“If India and the US work together successfully, we're going to see a 21st century that is prosperous and peaceful,” Vance told an audience of a few hundred students, traders, government officials and politicians in Jaipur.

“But I also believe if we fail to work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark time for all humanity.”

He said it would be natural for India to buy more defence equipment from the US, including Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets, as the two countries do regular military exercises.

“We want to collaborate more. We want to work together more and we want your nation to buy more of our military equipment.”

The US wanted to sell more energy to India and also help it explore its own resources, including offshore natural gas reserves and critical mineral supplies. Nuclear energy is also an important area of focus for both sides.

Vance is on a mostly personal, four-day visit to India with his wife, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, and their three children.

India is seeking an early trade deal with the US — its largest trading partner — before the end of a 90-day pause on the steep tariffs announced by Trump's administration.

“Prime Minister Modi is a tough negotiator. He drives a hard bargain,” Vance said to laughter from the audience.

India, the world's fastest-growing big economy, hopes to “positively conclude” the first part of a trade pact by autumn, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in San Francisco on Monday.

Vance said he and Modi, who hosted Vance's family for dinner at his home on Monday, had made good progress on trade talks and confirmed the two sides had finalised the terms of reference for the trade negotiation.

“It sets a road map towards a final deal between our nations,” he said.

Vance has criticised some foreign leaders but was effusive in his praise for Modi, who went to see Vance's family on the birthday of Vance's second son while both leaders were in France for an AI conference in February.

“I think he's a special person,” Vance said. “In the past, Washington approached Prime Minister Modi with an attitude of prejudice or even one of condescension. And, as I told Prime Minister Modi last night, he's got approval ratings that would make me jealous.”

Reuters

MORE:

Indian shrimp industry sails in troubled waters after Trump tariffs

Turbulence unleashed by President Donald Trump's tariffs could rock global shipments of shrimp to the US, with exporters in biggest supplier India ...
News
1 week ago

Apple airlifts 600 tons of iPhones from India 'to beat' Trump tariffs: sources

Tech giant Apple chartered cargo flights to ferry 600 tons of iPhones, or as many as 1.5-million, to the US from India, after it stepped up ...
News
1 week ago

EU wants India to cut car tariffs — sources

The EU wants India to eliminate tariffs on car imports under a long-pending trade deal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is willing to ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from China tariffs

The notice gave no explanation for the move, but the late-night exclusion provides welcome relief to major technology firms such as Apple, Dell ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | China accuses US of launching 'advanced' cyberattacks

China accused the US National Security Agency on Tuesday of launching "advanced" cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games in February, targeting ...
News
1 week ago

Trump’s visa cuts and tariff hikes turn Chinese students away from American dream

When 25-year-old biology student Yao's PhD programme enrolment was deferred due to funding cuts at her US university, she joined a growing list of ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa
  4. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa
  5. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa

Latest Videos

How is a pope chosen? | Reuters
IMF cuts growth forecasts for most countries in wake of US tariffs | REUTERS