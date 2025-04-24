Herders under pressure as West Bank settlers encroach on grazing land

Under military occupation since, but seen by Palestinians as one of the core parts of a future independent state, it has been steadily cut up by fast-growing Israeli settlements clusters that now spread throughout the territory.
Israeli settlements are deemed by most countries to be illegal under international law, though Israel disputes this. Ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government talk openly about annexing the area completely.
Sparsely populated areas in the Jordan Valley, near the south Hebron hills or in central upland areas of the West Bank, have come under increasing pressure from outposts of settlers who have begun grazing large flocks of sheep on the hillsides used by Bedouin and other herders.
According to a joint report last week by Israeli rights groups Peace Now and Kerem Navot, settlers have used such shepherding outposts to seize about 78,600ha of land, or 14% of the total area of the West Bank, harassing and intimidating nearby communities to expel them.
“The Jordan Valley or southern areas are where there used to be big meadows for Palestinians and this is why these areas were targeted,” said Dror Etkes, one of the authors of the report. “But if you look at a map, the outposts are everywhere. They keep constructing more.”
The report quotes documents from the attorney-general's office to show about 8,000ha of West Bank land have been allocated for grazing by Israeli settlers in such outposts, who receive significant funding and other material support including vehicles from the government.
“The Bedouin communities are in many ways the most vulnerable,” said Yigal Bronner, an activist on the board of Kerem Navot who has monitored settler abuses for years and says the problem has become more severe since the war in Gaza.
Without being able to graze their animals, many Bedouin cannot afford to maintain their flocks, leaving them with no way of earning their living, he said. “People are struggling to make ends meet.”
The windswept hillside where Abu Naim's family lives in an encampment set up around two rock caves just outside the village of Al-Mughayir, is typical of the rugged terrain along the spine of the West Bank.
The family has already been forced to move from the Jordan Valley, where Bedouin communities have faced repeated attacks by violent groups of settlers who run flocks of their own.
Now living in their third home this year, she said they have again faced aggression from intruders who recently killed six of her family's sheep and forced her husband to keep them penned up.
“The problems with the settlers started a-year-and-a-half ago, but we've only been really harassed for two months now. The goal is to get us out of here,” she said. “The sheep stay in the enclosure. They don't let them out or anything.”
Abu Naim's husband, who has confronted the settlers, was arrested this week for a reason she is unaware of. Palestinian and Israeli rights groups say there is effectively no legal redress for the herding communities and the bitterness of the Gaza war has hardened attitudes further.
“This is our land,” said 65-year-old Asher Meth, a West Bank settler who was enjoying an outing at the springs of Ein al-Auja, in the Jordan Valley that the nearby Bedouin community is prevented from accessing.
“If the state of Israel would wake up and say 'actually, do take the land' and say 'this land is now part of Israel', the Arabs will understand better and move back from trying to kill us.”
A few hundred metres from the spring, in a large Bedouin encampment, 70-year-old Odeh Khalil, has heard the message.
After losing 300 sheep in a raid by settlers last August, he has kept his remaining animals in an enclosure but for the moment, said he is determined to hang on.
“People cannot live without sheep. If we leave, it will be all gone. They want to deport us and say this is Israeli property.”
Herders under pressure as West Bank settlers encroach on grazing land
Image: Screengrab from Reuters
