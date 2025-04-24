World

Missile that killed 8 in Russian strike on Kyiv was North Korean, says source

24 April 2025 - 12:26 By Tom Balmforth
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An explosion of a ballistic missile lights up the sky over the city during a Russian missile and drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24 2025.
An explosion of a ballistic missile lights up the sky over the city during a Russian missile and drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The missile that killed at least eight people in a major Russian aerial attack on Kyiv overnight was a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile, a Ukrainian military source told Reuters on Thursday.

A residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district west of Kyiv's centre was struck by a missile during the attack. About 10 people were still missing, with some potentially buried under debris, Ukraine's interior minister said at the site.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least eight, other areas targeted

Rescue teams were operating at 13 sites in Kyiv with climbing specialists and sniffer dogs, the emergency services said. Forty fires had broken out.
News
2 hours ago

Ukraine's Zelensky cuts short SA trip after Russian strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would cut short a trip to South Africa on Thursday and return to Kyiv after a Russian missile attack ...
Politics
2 hours ago

US wants to sign economic partnership with Ukraine 'as soon as possible'

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and finance minister Sergii Marchenko on Wednesday and stressed the ...
News
6 hours ago

Ukraine's Zelensky lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts

President Ramaphosa held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, stating on X that the two leaders had affirmed "strong ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday proposed bilateral talks with Ukraine for the first time since the early days of the war, and his ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hijacking suspects in police uniforms arrested in Sebenza South Africa
  2. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa
  4. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  5. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
$TRUMP Meme Coin Skyrockets 50%—Win a White House Tour!