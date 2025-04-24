The missile that killed at least eight people in a major Russian aerial attack on Kyiv overnight was a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile, a Ukrainian military source told Reuters on Thursday.
A residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district west of Kyiv's centre was struck by a missile during the attack. About 10 people were still missing, with some potentially buried under debris, Ukraine's interior minister said at the site.
Reuters
Missile that killed 8 in Russian strike on Kyiv was North Korean, says source
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The missile that killed at least eight people in a major Russian aerial attack on Kyiv overnight was a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile, a Ukrainian military source told Reuters on Thursday.
A residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district west of Kyiv's centre was struck by a missile during the attack. About 10 people were still missing, with some potentially buried under debris, Ukraine's interior minister said at the site.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least eight, other areas targeted
Ukraine's Zelensky cuts short SA trip after Russian strike
US wants to sign economic partnership with Ukraine 'as soon as possible'
Ukraine's Zelensky lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos