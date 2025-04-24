Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a separate briefing it was becoming clearer by the minute that Zelensky lacked the capacity to negotiate a deal to end the war.
She accused him of derailing talks on Ukraine on Wednesday in London involving US, Ukrainian and European officials, and said the Ukrainian leader was clearly ready to “torpedo the emerging peace process at any cost”.
“Yesterday Zelensky categorically refused to make any concessions,” Zakharova said, “and demonstratively expressed his desire to negotiate only a ceasefire — and even then on his own terms.”
Ukraine says it wants a just peace and that Russia is dragging out talks and trying to win time to grab more Ukrainian land in addition to territory it already holds in Crimea and four eastern Ukrainian regions.
Ukrainian officials stepped up their criticism after an overnight Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv that killed at least eight people.
“Yesterday's Russian maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions, combined with these brutal strikes, show that Russia, not Ukraine, is the obstacle to peace,” Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Syhiba wrote on X.
“Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war.”
Russia and Ukraine trade blame over faltering peace moves
Image: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
Russia and Ukraine traded new barbs over faltering peace efforts on Thursday, with Moscow accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of blocking diplomacy and Kyiv saying Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted the war to continue.
US President Donald Trump has said he will walk away from trying to negotiate a settlement to end Russia's war in Ukraine if Kyiv and Moscow do not make a deal soon.
Control of Crimea, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, has emerged as a major sticking point between Moscow and Kyiv, and Zelensky angered Trump by reiterating on Tuesday that he would not recognise the peninsula as part of Russia.
Trump wrote on social media on Wednesday that Crimea was lost years ago “and is not even a point of discussion”.
Asked about that remark on Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a daily news briefing that Trump's position “completely corresponds with our understanding and with what we have been saying for a long time”.
Peskov said Russia was continuing to work with the Americans to achieve a peace settlement that ensures Moscow's interests are taken into account.
Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least eight, other areas targeted
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a separate briefing it was becoming clearer by the minute that Zelensky lacked the capacity to negotiate a deal to end the war.
She accused him of derailing talks on Ukraine on Wednesday in London involving US, Ukrainian and European officials, and said the Ukrainian leader was clearly ready to “torpedo the emerging peace process at any cost”.
“Yesterday Zelensky categorically refused to make any concessions,” Zakharova said, “and demonstratively expressed his desire to negotiate only a ceasefire — and even then on his own terms.”
Ukraine says it wants a just peace and that Russia is dragging out talks and trying to win time to grab more Ukrainian land in addition to territory it already holds in Crimea and four eastern Ukrainian regions.
Ukrainian officials stepped up their criticism after an overnight Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv that killed at least eight people.
“Yesterday's Russian maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions, combined with these brutal strikes, show that Russia, not Ukraine, is the obstacle to peace,” Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Syhiba wrote on X.
“Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war.”
US wants to sign economic partnership with Ukraine 'as soon as possible'
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 after a disputed referendum condemned by the UN General Assembly, the US, Ukraine and many other countries.
Putin said at the time that Crimea, which changed hands between Russia and Ukraine during Soviet rule in 1954, has always been and remains an inseparable part of Russia.
Zelensky said recognising Crimea as part of Russia would violate Ukraine's constitution. Its annexation has been recognised by few countries.
Crimea is home to Russia's Black Sea fleet, and Russia has used the peninsula to launch missile and drone attacks on Ukraine during the war. Kyiv has also fired missiles at Crimea.
Ukraine says it is committed to seeking a full and unconditional ceasefire. After talks with the US Ukraine agreed to a 30-day truce last month but Putin responded with a list of conditions and questions, saying such a pause would give Ukraine the chance to mobilise more soldiers and acquire more weapons.
Zakharova said decisions by European countries to continue supplying weapons to Kyiv were encouraging Zelensky to pursue the war, regardless of casualties, and that their attitude showed some European countries were frightened by the prospect of a Russian victory.
European countries supplying arms to Kyiv say it needs weapons to defend itself after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 in which tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions have been displaced and towns across Ukraine devastated.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Ukraine's Zelensky cuts short SA trip after Russian strike
Missile that killed 8 in Russian strike on Kyiv was North Korean, says source
Ukraine's Zelensky lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
US will abandon Ukraine peace push if no progress 'within days': Rubio
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos