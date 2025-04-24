World

US wants to sign economic partnership with Ukraine 'as soon as possible'

24 April 2025 - 08:30 By Kanishka Singh
A ballistic missile explodes in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 24, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and finance minister Sergii Marchenko on Wednesday and stressed the need to sign an economic partnership between the two countries as soon as possible, the US Treasury Department said.

Washington has said it will walk away from efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine unless there are clear signs of progress soon.

After the US and Ukraine reached a memo of understanding on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he expected to sign a minerals deal with Kyiv this week. An attempt in February fell apart after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Oval Office clash with Trump.

KEY QUOTES

“Secretary Bessent reaffirmed the US' support for Ukrainian sovereignty and emphasised the US' dedication to secure a lasting, durable peace for the people of both Ukraine and Russia,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

“Secretary Bessent emphasised the need to conclude technical talks and sign the economic partnership between the US and Ukraine as soon as possible.”

CONTEXT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants Ukraine to drop its Nato ambitions, permanently cede to Russia the four regions it has lost and limit the size of its army. Kyiv says those demands are tantamount to demanding its capitulation.

Trump and Zelensky clashed again on Wednesday on efforts to end the war in Ukraine, with Trump chiding Zelensky for refusing to recognise Russia's occupation of Crimea. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Reuters

