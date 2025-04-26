The funeral of Pope Francis is under way in Rome on Saturday.
After the funeral service, his coffin will be taken in a procession to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major where it will be interred.
The procession is set to take about half an hour and will pass several historic Roman landmarks, including the Colosseum.
WATCH | Funeral service for Pope Francis
