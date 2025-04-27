World

Britons' confidence in economy falls to lowest since at least 1978, Ipsos MORI poll shows

27 April 2025 - 13:41 By Andrew MacAskill
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A person relaxes in the sun near the London Stock Exchange Group headquarters in Paternoster Square, London on April 25 2025.
A person relaxes in the sun near the London Stock Exchange Group headquarters in Paternoster Square, London on April 25 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Confidence among people in Britain about the economy over the next 12 months has fallen to the lowest on record, polling firm Ipsos MORI said on Sunday, with only a small number expecting improvement over the period.

Seventy-five percent of Britons expect the economy to get worse over the next 12 months, up eight percentage points since March, Ipsos said.

Just 7% of Britons think the economy will improve over the next year, while 13% thought it would stay the same. The minus 68 net balance represented the lowest degree of optimism since Ipsos began collecting the data in 1978.

Confidence had already wilted among British businesses and consumers, and recent US tariffs and concerns over the state of the UK economy have dragged pessimism to a low not seen since the recession of 1980, the financial crisis of 2008 and the Covid-19-related cost-of-living crisis, Ipsos said.

The net balance in terms of economic confidence reached minus 64 in all those periods, Ipsos said.

The findings are a blow to Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was elected last July with an ambition for Britain to become the fastest-growing economy in the Group of Seven.

“Pessimism about the economy (was) already up 30ppts compared with last June even before this month’s figures,” Gideon Skinner, Ipsos' senior director of UK politics.

“Few prime ministers have faced this level of economic pessimism at this stage in.”

The British government, which oversees a relatively trade-intensive economy compared with other G20 countries, is seeking to avoid the US reciprocal tariffs by negotiating a new economic deal with the US.

Reuters

READ MORE

Britain announces stricter visa measures to reduce net migration

Britain announced plans to slash the number of migrants arriving by legal routes on Monday, raising the minimum salary they must earn in a skilled ...
News
1 year ago

France's hot rivers may taint Europe's power flows: Maguire

High river temperatures that look set to restrict power output at two French nuclear plants that use river water to cool reactors may trigger ...
News
1 year ago

UK faced highest level of strikes in October for more than a decade

The United Kingdom lost 417,000 working days to labour disputes in October, the highest since November 2011, the Office for National Statistics said ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Hundreds protest in rain against landless in posh Ballito South Africa
  2. Dam levels exceed capacity, flooding possible in downstream areas South Africa
  3. Downturn in motorist cellphone impoundments in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Police need assistance finding three missing Free State cops South Africa
  5. Five killed in car accident in Durban while transporting injured family member ... South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 National Freedom Day celebrations
Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa funeral service