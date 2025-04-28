World

68 bodies recovered after US strike on African migrants centre in Yemen: TV

28 April 2025 - 14:36 By Reuters
Rescuers stand at the site of a strike at a detention centre hosting African migrants, in Saada, Yemen, on April 28 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Sixty-eight bodies were recovered in Yemen and 47 others were wounded after a US strike on Saada hit a detention centre hosting African migrants, Yemen's Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported on Monday.

Saada is a Houthi stronghold that has also been previously targeted in US strikes.

According to Yemen's ministry of the interior, the detention centre was housing 115 African migrants.

US President Donald Trump has intensified military operations targeting Iran-backed Houthi forces, conducting the deadliest strike thus far earlier this month on a fuel terminal on the Red Sea that killed at least 74 people.

Injured African migrants lie on hospital beds after a strike hit a detention centre hosting African migrants in Saada, Yemen, on April 28, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Washington has pledged to continue its attacks on the Houthis until they cease assaults on Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis, who have seized significant territory in Yemen over the past decade, have launched numerous drone and missile attacks on Red Sea vessels since November 2023, claiming they are targeting ships associated with Israel in support of Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza.

