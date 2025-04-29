World

Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near ‘significant breakthrough’: sources

No official comment from Hamas, Israel or mediators

29 April 2025 - 10:11 By Reuters
Women react as people gather near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 29 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Negotiations held in Cairo to reach a ceasefire in Gaza were on the verge of a “significant breakthrough”, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel and Hamas. Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a brief post on X an Israeli official denied the reported breakthrough, without giving further details.

The Egyptian sources said there was a consensus on a long-term ceasefire in the besieged enclave but some sticking points remain, including Hamas' arms.

Hamas repeatedly said it was not willing to lay down its arms, a key demand by Israel.

Earlier Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported Egyptian intelligence chief Gen Hassan Mahmoud Rashad was to meet an Israeli delegation headed by strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer in Cairo on Monday.

The sources said the talks included Egyptian and Israeli delegations.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar did not report developments on the latest talks.

Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday a recent meeting in Doha on efforts to reach a ceasefire made some progress, but noted there was no agreement yet on how to end the war. He said the militant group is willing to return all remaining Israeli hostages if Israel ends the war in Gaza.

However, Israel wants Hamas to release the remaining hostages without offering a clear vision on ending the war, he said.

The media adviser for the Hamas leadership, Taher Al-Nono, told Reuters on Saturday the group was open to a years-long truce with Israel in Gaza, adding it hoped to build support among mediators for its offer.

Speaking at a conference in Jerusalem on Monday night, before Reuters reported there had been progress in the talks, Dermer said the government remained committed to dismantling Hamas' military capability, ending its rule in Gaza, ensuring the enclave never again poses a threat to Israel and returning the hostages.

Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza on March 18 after a January ceasefire collapsed, saying it would keep up pressure on Hamas until it frees the remaining hostages held in the enclave. Up to 24 of them are believed to be alive.

