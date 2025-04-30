World

Spain, Portugal blackout shows need to have a survival kit ready, says EU

30 April 2025 - 14:21 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Santa Llogaia electrical substation in the village of Santa Llogaia d'Alguema, near Figueres, Spain, after a sudden, large drop in power supply caused a major blackout in the Iberian Peninsula on April 29 2025.
The Santa Llogaia electrical substation in the village of Santa Llogaia d'Alguema, near Figueres, Spain, after a sudden, large drop in power supply caused a major blackout in the Iberian Peninsula on April 29 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Bruna Casas

The massive blackout that hit Spain and Portugal has highlighted the need to have a survival kit ready for the first hours or days of an emergency, and some cash, the EU's top official for crisis prevention said on Wednesday.

European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib said the outage was just the sort of event the EU executive had in mind when it presented its "preparedness strategy" last month, including a recommendation that EU citizens have a 72-hour survival kit.

"What happened in Spain and Portugal and partly in France shows that we need to be prepared. And it's not about alarming our people. It's not about war. It's about all kinds of hazards," she told Reuters.

Lahbib said a key lesson from the blackout was to have some cash. "In times of crisis, of hybrid threats, your cards, bank cards can be just a piece of plastic, unfortunately, so you need to have some cash, but you need also to have a torch, some water, some food and so on."

READ MORE:

‘Unauthorised’ electricity tokens compound Ekurhuleni revenue shortage

The City of Ekurhuleni is conducting an independent investigation into dubious electricity revenue losses that run into the billions of rand
News
12 hours ago

Load-shedding halted at midnight

Eskom says generation capacity is being boosted.
News
5 days ago

Portable internet helps Asia scam centres bypass blackouts

ASEAN agreement allows internet kits to be transported from Thailand into other countries.
News
5 days ago

Germany's nuclear lobby says up to six reactors could restart

Germany's nuclear engineering lobby on Wednesday said up to half a dozen nuclear power stations could in theory be reopened despite closing in 2023 ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fifth body found at Hennops River as police continue to investigate case of ... South Africa
  2. Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out South Africa
  3. Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath South Africa
  4. Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River South Africa
  5. Police confirm bodies in Hennops River as those of missing officers South Africa

Latest Videos

China endorses Somalia's banning entry to Taiwan passport holders
LIVE: Meeting of foreign ministers from BRICS member countries