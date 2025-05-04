World

Brazil police foil bomb plot targeting packed Lady Gaga concert in Rio

04 May 2025 - 16:56 By Reuters
People gather before Lady Gaga's open concert, in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 3, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian police said on Sunday they had thwarted a bomb attack planned for Lady Gaga's historic concert that drew more than 2-million people to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro state, working in co-ordination with the justice ministry, said the plot was orchestrated by a group promoting hate speech and the radicalisation of teenagers, including self-harm and violent content as a form of social belonging.

According to the Rio city hall, 2.1-million people attended the concert of the American pop icon.

“The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out co-ordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” the police said in a statement.

The justice ministry said the recruiters identified themselves as members of Gaga's global fan base, known as the “Little Monsters”.

The operation was based on a report by the ministry's Cyber Operations Lab after a tip-off from Rio state police intelligence, which uncovered digital cells encouraging violent behaviour among teenagers using coded language and extremist symbolism.

A man described as the group's leader was arrested in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul for illegal possession of a firearm, while a teenager in Rio de Janeiro was detained for storing child pornography.

Authorities carried out more than a dozen search and seizure warrants across the states of Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul and Sao Paulo. 

