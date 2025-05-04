World

China's Xi to visit Russia May 7-10, Kremlin says

04 May 2025 - 09:48 By Agency Staff
President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping arrives at Kazan International Airport for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia on October 22, 2024.
Image: Alexei Danichev/Photohost Ag. Brics/Anadolu via Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia from May 7-10, where he will participate in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

In a statement on Telegram, the Kremlin said that Xi will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the development of the two countries' strategic partnership, as well as signing a number of documents.

“During the talks, the main issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda will be discussed,” the Kremlin said.

The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in World War 2 but pushed Nazi forces back to Berlin, where Hitler committed suicide and the red Soviet Victory Banner was raised over the Reichstag in 1945.

Several other national leaders are expected at the celebrations, including the presidents of Brazil and Serbia, and the prime minister of Slovakia.

Putin has proposed a three day ceasefire with Ukraine around the May 9 celebration, one of the most important in the Russian calendar.

Responding to Moscow's offer of the three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready as long as the ceasefire would be 30 days in length, something Putin had already ruled out in the near term, saying he wants a long-term settlement not a brief pause.

Zelensky said Ukraine, given the continued war with Russia, could not guarantee the safety of any foreign dignitaries who came to Moscow for the traditional May 9 victory parade.

Reuters

