The reshuffle comes amid efforts to end the war in Ukraine, restore a failed ceasefire in Gaza and complex nuclear talks with Iran, all while managing the diplomatic fallout from Trump’s trade war with China.
A senior US official said Rubio has built trust with Trump by carrying out whatever tasks Trump hands to him. “He’s done everything that Trump has asked him to do,” the official said, requesting anonymity “Why wouldn’t you trust him?”
A US official said Trump is fine with Rubio indefinitely serving as both secretary of state and national security adviser. On Friday, Politico reported that Rubio is expected to hold the two roles for a minimum of six months.
Early on, Rubio was sent to Panama to put Trump's promise to “take back” the Panama Canal in more diplomatic terms. In March, after an Oval Office blow-up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump dispatched Rubio to Saudi Arabia, where he helped bring his effort towards peace between Ukraine and Russia back on track.
Rubio has also played a leading role in Trump’s controversial crackdown on migration to the US, securing an agreement to send alleged gang members to a high-security prison in El Salvador, and revoking thousands of student visas, in many cases after the students took part in anti-Israel protests.
Above all, Rubio has vociferously argued for Trump’s agenda, even when it clashed with his own previous positions. As a US senator, Rubio championed foreign assistance around the world. Under Trump, Rubio has overseen the dismantling of Washington’s main aid agency, and proudly defended the decision to do so.
Now a trusted ally, ‘Little Marco’ gets Trump’s big jobs
Rubio ‘indefinitely’ appointed as interim National Security Adviser
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File
Top diplomat, foreign aid chief, national archivist and now national security adviser. Marco Rubio's expanding résumé underscores US President Donald Trump's increasing trust in the former Florida senator, officials said.
Trump said on Thursday that his national security adviser Mike Waltz would move on to become UN ambassador, weeks after Waltz added a journalist from The Atlantic to a Signal chat where top officials were discussing military strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.
In his place, Trump named Rubio as his top national security aide on an interim basis, the latest instance of the president turning to the man he once disparaged as Little Marco and labelled a con artist to take on crucial tasks in his administration.
Rubio will lead the council that co-ordinates the administration’s national security actions around the world. Trump did not indicate when a permanent replacement would be named.
The reshuffle comes amid efforts to end the war in Ukraine, restore a failed ceasefire in Gaza and complex nuclear talks with Iran, all while managing the diplomatic fallout from Trump’s trade war with China.
A senior US official said Rubio has built trust with Trump by carrying out whatever tasks Trump hands to him. “He’s done everything that Trump has asked him to do,” the official said, requesting anonymity “Why wouldn’t you trust him?”
A US official said Trump is fine with Rubio indefinitely serving as both secretary of state and national security adviser. On Friday, Politico reported that Rubio is expected to hold the two roles for a minimum of six months.
Early on, Rubio was sent to Panama to put Trump's promise to “take back” the Panama Canal in more diplomatic terms. In March, after an Oval Office blow-up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump dispatched Rubio to Saudi Arabia, where he helped bring his effort towards peace between Ukraine and Russia back on track.
Rubio has also played a leading role in Trump’s controversial crackdown on migration to the US, securing an agreement to send alleged gang members to a high-security prison in El Salvador, and revoking thousands of student visas, in many cases after the students took part in anti-Israel protests.
Above all, Rubio has vociferously argued for Trump’s agenda, even when it clashed with his own previous positions. As a US senator, Rubio championed foreign assistance around the world. Under Trump, Rubio has overseen the dismantling of Washington’s main aid agency, and proudly defended the decision to do so.
Radical cuts proposed in Trump budget
At a Rose Garden event on Thursday, Trump thanked Rubio for his “unbelievable” work. “When I have a problem, I call up Marco,” Trump said. “He gets it solved.”
It is not unprecedented for one official to hold multiple roles at the same time. Henry Kissinger served as both secretary of state and national security adviser in the 1970s.
Some major foreign policy issues remain concentrated in a tight circle, with Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff leading talks with Russia, the Iran nuclear negotiations, and Israel’s war in Gaza.
“The president has assembled an incredibly talented team that is fully committed to putting America and Americans first,” the state department said in an e-mailed response to a request for comment. “Secretary Rubio looks forward to serving as his interim national security adviser while ensuring the mission critical work at the state department continues uninterrupted.”
Rubio and Trump clashed during the hard-fought campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. They exchanged barbs on the debate stage, with Trump giving Rubio the moniker Little Marco, and calling him a “con artist” for missing votes in the Senate. Rubio, who also accused Trump of being a “con man”, mocked Trump for supposedly having small hands.
Rubio has said those comments were made in the context of a competitive primary, comparing himself to a boxer punching an opponent in the ring. “Doesn’t mean you hate the guy, but we were in a competition for the same job,” he told CNN.
READ MORE:
Ukraine's Zelensky, in Prague, says ceasefire could be put in place at any moment
Trump says he's unsure whether people in the US are entitled to due process
Trump's World War 2 statement 'pretentious nonsense', says Medvedev
President Trump, we have the same challenges on land, law, lessons of democracy
US pushes DRC, Rwanda for peace accord and billion-dollar mineral deals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos