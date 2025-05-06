World

WATCH | New David Attenborough film showcases destruction and hope in planet's oceans

06 May 2025 - 13:38 By Susanna Twidale
The full release in cinemas on Thursday of 'Ocean' coincides with Sir David Attenborough's 99th birthday. File image
Image: Supplied

British naturalist Sir David Attenborough says there is hope for the future of the planet's oceans in a new film premiering later on Tuesday that sets out the scale of damage caused by human activities and the oceans' capacity for recovery.

In his latest work, Ocean, Attenborough — one of the world's best-known nature broadcasters and filmmakers whose work spans seven decades — charts the challenges faced by the seas over his lifetime, from destructive industrial fishing practices to mass coral reef bleaching.

“After almost 100 years on the planet I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land but at sea,” he says in a trailer of the movie.

Its full release in cinemas on Thursday coincides with Attenborough's 99th birthday.

Tuesday's premiere in London will see a glitzy event with celebrities and dignitaries walking a blue — not red — carpet in the evening and a daytime screening for students and teachers.

Despite depicting the bleak state of the health of the oceans, discoveries made during filming offer hope, Attenborough said.

“The ocean can recover faster than we had imagined, it can bounce back to life.

“If we save the sea we save our world. After a lifetime filming our planet I'm sure nothing is more important.”

The film's release comes before the UN Ocean conference in Nice, France, in June where it is hoped more countries will ratify a 2023 agreement to protect ocean biodiversity. So far only 21 countries have signed, falling well short of the 60 needed for the agreement to come into force. 

Reuters

