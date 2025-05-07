World

US reviews occupation of University of Washington building by pro-Palestinian protesters

07 May 2025 - 08:00 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Washington State patrol troopers watch demonstrators gather to protest in support of causes that include Palestinians, immigration, labour and the environment at the University of Washington in Seattle on March 12 2025.
Washington State patrol troopers watch demonstrators gather to protest in support of causes that include Palestinians, immigration, labour and the environment at the University of Washington in Seattle on March 12 2025.
Image: REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

The US government said on Tuesday it will review an incident at the University of Washington (UW) in which pro-Palestinian protesters occupied a university building while demanding the school cut ties with Boeing over its contracts with the Israeli military.

President Donald Trump's administration labelled the incident as anti-Semitic activity. While it praised university and law enforcement officials for their response, it urged the school to take enforcement actions and make policy changes.

The university said on Tuesday 30 pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied the building late on Monday were arrested, and charges of trespassing, property destruction and disorderly conduct would be referred to prosecutors.

Boeing gave the school a $10m (R182.3m) donation for an engineering building in 2022.

“The task force's review is in response to the eruption of anti-Semitic harassment and violence that occurred on May 5 at UW's campus in Seattle,” the education department, health department and general services administration said in a statement.

The university had no immediate comment after the Trump administration statement late on Tuesday.

The protest group, called Super UW, said police had removed the students who occupied the building. It also said 30 people were taken into custody but some were released.

The Trump administration has threatened universities with federal funding cuts over pro-Palestinian campus protests against Israel's military assault on Gaza after Palestinian Hamas militants' October 2023 attack in Israel.

The administration has attempted to deport some protesters, and rights advocates have raised free speech and academic freedom concerns.

Trump casts the protests as anti-Semitic and as sympathetic to Hamas.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, said the government wrongly conflates their criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza with anti-Semitism and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump’s approval rating dips, many wary of his wielding of power, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

US President Donald Trump's public approval rating edged down to its lowest level since his return to the White House as Americans showed signs of ...
News
2 weeks ago

How Trump moved swiftly to punish perceived foes in his first 100 days

Hours after swearing an oath to defend the US constitution on January 20, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing his ...
News
2 weeks ago

US to freeze Brown University grants, calls for restrictions at Harvard

The US government plans to freeze grants to Brown University and separately set conditions that Harvard University must meet, including a mask ban ...
News
1 month ago

Trump administration detains Turkish student at Boston university, revokes visa

US immigration authorities have detained and revoked the visa of a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University near Boston who voiced support for ...
News
1 month ago

Donald Trump and John Roberts: US president, chief justice and judiciary under pressure

For two of the most powerful men in the US, Donald Trump and John Roberts, it has been a delicate dance from the start.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Grassy Park pensioner wins R13m in lottery draw South Africa
  2. These were South Africa's top-selling cars as market booms in April news
  3. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  4. ConCourt victory for South Africans who acquired second citizenship South Africa
  5. Another decrease in fuel prices this month news

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...