The conclave is in session in Rome on Wednesday to vote in a new pope as successor to Pope Francis.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Conclave in session as cardinals meet to elect new pope
The conclave is in session in Rome on Wednesday to vote in a new pope as successor to Pope Francis.
MORE:
Hi-tech in Sistine Chapel to keep conclave secret
Papal contender Parolin is a soft-spoken, longtime Vatican diplomat
New York cardinal says Trump’s AI pope image ‘wasn’t good’
Conclave to elect new pope to start on May 7, cardinals meet
WATCH | Funeral service for Pope Francis
Pope Francis’s funeral draws thousands, cardinal says his legacy must survive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos