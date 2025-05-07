World

WATCH LIVE | Conclave in session as cardinals meet to elect new pope

07 May 2025 - 11:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The conclave is in session in Rome on Wednesday to vote in a new pope as successor to Pope Francis.

MORE:

Hi-tech in Sistine Chapel to keep conclave secret

Police escorts, cellphone signal jammers, anti-drone tools and electromagnetic field shields are believed to be among the measures implemented during ...
News
20 hours ago

Papal contender Parolin is a soft-spoken, longtime Vatican diplomat

If the catholic cardinals entering the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis are looking for a steady administrator to run the church and ...
News
2 days ago

New York cardinal says Trump’s AI pope image ‘wasn’t good’

US cardinal Timothy Dolan said on Sunday President Donald Trump’s posting of an AI-generated photo showing himself as the pope "wasn’t good", but ...
News
2 days ago

Conclave to elect new pope to start on May 7, cardinals meet

Roman Catholic cardinals will begin their secret conclave to elect the new leader of the global church on May 7, the Vatican said on Monday, ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Funeral service for Pope Francis

The funeral of Pope Francis is under way in Rome on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Pope Francis’s funeral draws thousands, cardinal says his legacy must survive

Presidents, royalty and a multitude of mourners bade farewell to Pope Francis at his funeral yesterday, where a cardinal said the pontiff's legacy ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Grassy Park pensioner wins R13m in lottery draw South Africa
  2. ConCourt victory for South Africans who acquired second citizenship South Africa
  3. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  4. These were South Africa's top-selling cars as market booms in April news
  5. Absa chair Sello Moloko expected to step down South Africa

Latest Videos

Explosions seen in Sudanese city of Port Sudan, witness says | REUTERS
LIVE | Vatican feed via Reuters - Natural sound