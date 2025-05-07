World

What has happened in India and Pakistan as they fight over Kashmir killings

07 May 2025 - 07:00 By Tanvi Mehta
Indian security force personnel near the site of a fighter jet crash in Wuyan in India-administered Kashmir's Pulwama district on May 7 2025.
Image: Sharafat Ali/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

India launched strikes on Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday, an assault Pakistan has called a "blatant act of war" as tensions spiral after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir.

India said its Operation Sindoor struck nine Pakistani sites on Wednesday that provided "terrorist infrastructure" and where attacks against it were orchestrated.

Sindoor is the red vermilion powder worn by married Hindu women, an apparent reference to the widows created by the April 22 attack that killed 26 men, most of them Hindu.

Islamabad said six Pakistani locations were targeted, and 24 impacts were felt from different weapons.

A Pakistan military spokesperson told Reuters his country shot down five Indian aircraft while they were in Indian airspace.

India has not confirmed the claim.

Four local government sources in Indian Kashmir told Reuters three fighter jets had crashed in separate areas of the Himalayan region during the night.

All three pilots had been hospitalised, the sources said.

The two armies exchanged intense shelling and firing at different points across their de-facto border in Kashmir.

Pakistan said eight people were killed, 35 injured and two were missing after the attack.

India said seven civilians were killed and 35 injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops in Kashmir.

India shut several airports and as a result, and Indigo and Spicejet airlines cancelled flights. Air India diverted two of its international flights. Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan. Pakistan International Airlines said airborne flights had been diverted to Karachi, while those on ground have been put on hold.

Pakistan's Punjab province declared a state of emergency, with hospitals and security forces on high alert.

Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, lost power for a while after the explosions.

Schools in much of India's Jammu and Kashmir were shut on Wednesday. 

Reuters

