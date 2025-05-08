Hamas denies the allegation and accuses Israel of using starvation as a weapon against the population, most of whom have been displaced at least once during the 19-month-old conflict.
Two weeks ago most of the population relied on one-and-a-half meals per day, but in the past few days that has dropped to one meal a day, and even that will lack meat, vegetables or the necessary healthy components, said Shawa.
“The free meals are usually rice or lentils, that is now also at risk of being suspended within the next week. I am afraid we may begin to witness deaths among elderly, vulnerable children, pregnant women and the ill.”
Growing looting of community kitchens, stores of local merchants and UN headquarters have prompted Hamas security forces to crack down on local gangs. Hamas executed at least six gang members last week, according to sources close to the group.
UN humanitarian agency OCHA has said more than 2-million people — most of Gaza's population — face severe food shortages. Food has dried up in Gaza markets and prices have risen beyond the means of the vast majority, especially those for flour, which has become scarce and sells at about $500 (R9,094) for a 25kg sack, compared with $7 (R127) in the past.
Reuters
Dozens of Gaza communal kitchens shut as supply runs out, worsening hunger
Image: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
Dozens of community kitchens in Gaza shut their doors on Thursday due to a lack of supplies, closing off a lifeline used by hundreds of thousands of people in a further blow to efforts to combat growing hunger in the enclave.
The move followed hours after the US-based World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity announced it had run out of the ingredients necessary to provide much-needed free meals and had been prevented by Israel from bringing in aid.
Amjad al-Shawa, director of the Palestinian NGOs Network in Gaza, told Reuters most of the enclave's 170 community kitchens had shut down after running out of stock due to Israel's continued blockade on Gaza.
Shawa said the decision by the WCK, announced late on Wednesday, and the closure of community kitchens on Thursday would cause a drop of between 400,000 to 500,000 free meals per day for the 2.3-million population.
“Everyone in Gaza today is hungry. The world must act now to save the people here,” said Shawa, speaking to Reuters by phone from Gaza. “The remaining kitchens will close soon. The hunger catastrophe is beyond words. People are losing their lone source of food.”
IN PICS | Dozens of students arrested in pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University
Those Gazans trying to cook independently complain flour still available on the market is contaminated.
“The flour is full of mites and sand. We sieve it three, four times, instead of once, so we can bake it,” said Mohammad Abu Ayesh, a displaced father of nine from northern Gaza.
“We don't want to eat from it, but we feed the children, for the children. You can't tolerate its smell, cattle and animals would not eat it, we are forced to eat it against our will, we are helpless,” he told Reuters.
Israel has faced growing international pressure to lift an aid blockade it imposed in March after the collapse of a US-backed ceasefire that had halted fighting for two months.
Israel has accused agencies, including the UN, of allowing large quantities of aid to fall into the hands of Hamas militants, who it accuses of seizing supplies intended for civilians and using them for their own forces.
Hamas denies the allegation and accuses Israel of using starvation as a weapon against the population, most of whom have been displaced at least once during the 19-month-old conflict.
Two weeks ago most of the population relied on one-and-a-half meals per day, but in the past few days that has dropped to one meal a day, and even that will lack meat, vegetables or the necessary healthy components, said Shawa.
“The free meals are usually rice or lentils, that is now also at risk of being suspended within the next week. I am afraid we may begin to witness deaths among elderly, vulnerable children, pregnant women and the ill.”
Growing looting of community kitchens, stores of local merchants and UN headquarters have prompted Hamas security forces to crack down on local gangs. Hamas executed at least six gang members last week, according to sources close to the group.
UN humanitarian agency OCHA has said more than 2-million people — most of Gaza's population — face severe food shortages. Food has dried up in Gaza markets and prices have risen beyond the means of the vast majority, especially those for flour, which has become scarce and sells at about $500 (R9,094) for a 25kg sack, compared with $7 (R127) in the past.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israeli strikes on school housing displaced and market kill 38 in Gaza
Israel hits Yemen’s main airport in air strike against Houthis
Israel strikes Yemen's Hodeidah Port after Houthi attack on Israeli airport
Israeli cabinet approves expansion of Gaza offensive, broadcaster Kan reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos