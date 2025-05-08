There was no sign of his security detail in the selfie video he filmed as he passed pedestrians on the city's main thoroughfare, at one point pausing to say “hi” as cars tooted their horns and deriding Friday's planned pomp-filled ceremony in Moscow.
“There will be a parade of cynicism. You cannot call it anything else. A parade of bile and lies. As if not dozens of allied states, but Putin personally defeated Nazism,” he said.
Ukraine has not committed to abide by the ceasefire, calling it a ruse by Putin to create the impression he wants to end the war, which began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Putin says he is committed to achieving peace.
Ukraine launched successive drone attacks on Moscow this week, which had forced the closure of airports in the Russian capital and the grounding of airliners.
Ukraine's general staff said in its readout on the state of play that there had been 139 clashes on the front line by 10pm Ukrainian time (7pm GMT) on Wednesday and 196 for the day by 8am on Thursday.
Reuters witnesses near the front in eastern Ukraine said on Thursday they heard about eight rounds of outgoing fire and distant sounds of impacts. In their sector, a small Russian raiding party tried to advance but were stopped by Ukrainian drones.
Overall, the level of activity was well below normal for that part of the front.
“During the day, May 8, by 8am, no missile strikes or use of strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were recorded in Ukrainian airspace,” the air force said on Telegram.
Zelensky and Kyiv residents enjoy rare quiet moment before Moscow's 'parade of cynicism'
Image: Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS
Ukraine's major cities enjoyed a quiet night after a three-day ceasefire declared by Russia came into effect on Thursday following a spate of drone and missile attacks, but prosecutors said a woman had been killed by Russian aerial bombs in the north.
A Ukrainian military spokesperson said Russia had continued assaults in several areas on the eastern front and prosecutors said two people had been wounded with the 55-year-old woman killed by bombs fired at the northern Sumy region.
Reuters could not independently verify the attacks. No Russian missiles or drones were recorded in Ukraine's airspace by 8am local time (5am GMT) after the Kremlin-sponsored ceasefire kicked in at midnight, the air force said.
The Russian ceasefire falls on the 80th anniversary of the World War 2 defeat of Nazi Germany, for which Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders for a military parade on Red Square on May 9.
Ukraine, like the West, marks the anniversary on May 8.
President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the day by taking a rare walk in central Kyiv to pay his respects to fallen Ukrainian soldiers at a vast mound of Ukrainian flags planted on a grassy verge on the central square.
Putin says Russia stands with China against 'neo-Nazism'
There was no sign of his security detail in the selfie video he filmed as he passed pedestrians on the city's main thoroughfare, at one point pausing to say “hi” as cars tooted their horns and deriding Friday's planned pomp-filled ceremony in Moscow.
“There will be a parade of cynicism. You cannot call it anything else. A parade of bile and lies. As if not dozens of allied states, but Putin personally defeated Nazism,” he said.
Ukraine has not committed to abide by the ceasefire, calling it a ruse by Putin to create the impression he wants to end the war, which began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Putin says he is committed to achieving peace.
Ukraine launched successive drone attacks on Moscow this week, which had forced the closure of airports in the Russian capital and the grounding of airliners.
Ukraine's general staff said in its readout on the state of play that there had been 139 clashes on the front line by 10pm Ukrainian time (7pm GMT) on Wednesday and 196 for the day by 8am on Thursday.
Reuters witnesses near the front in eastern Ukraine said on Thursday they heard about eight rounds of outgoing fire and distant sounds of impacts. In their sector, a small Russian raiding party tried to advance but were stopped by Ukrainian drones.
Overall, the level of activity was well below normal for that part of the front.
“During the day, May 8, by 8am, no missile strikes or use of strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were recorded in Ukrainian airspace,” the air force said on Telegram.
Ukraine's cities quiet as Kremlin-sponsored ceasefire kicks in
Zelensky said on Wednesday his country stood by its offer to observe a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia to give diplomacy a chance but Russia had not responded.
Zelensky's top aide said Ukraine held online talks with US, French, British and German senior officials and discussed ways to pressure Russia into agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire. He did not say when the talks took place.
In his evening remarks, Zelensky appeared to acknowledge the numerous drone attacks targeting Russian sites, including Moscow, as the World War 2 commemorations approached.
“It is fair that Russian skies, the skies of the aggressor, are also not calm today, in a mirror-like way,” he said.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said before the Russian ceasefire took effect 14 Ukrainian drones headed for the capital had been repelled or destroyed. There were no reports from Russia about any Ukrainian attacks on Thursday.
The US proposed the 30-day ceasefire in March and Ukraine agreed. Russia has said such a measure could only be introduced after mechanisms to enforce and uphold it are put in place.
Both countries are under pressure from US President Donald Trump to bring a swift end to the war, the biggest conflict in Europe since World War 2.
Reuters
READ MORE:
FACTBOX | Putin and Xi to mark WW2 victory amid war in Ukraine
After Ukraine deal, US turns critical minerals gaze to Africa
Taiwan's Lai marks WW2 anniversary, warns against 'indulging aggressors'
Ukraine attacks power station amid reports of Kyiv offensive in Russia's Kursk
Ukraine launches drone attack targeting Moscow, mayor says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos