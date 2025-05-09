Mediation efforts by the US, Qatar and Egypt have not been successful in implementing another phase of the ceasefire. Israel demands the total disarmament of Hamas. The Palestinians rejects this.
Hamas has said it is willing to free remaining hostages seized by its gunmen in attacks on communities in southern Israel on October 7 2023 and agree to a permanent ceasefire if Israel pulls out from Gaza.
Israel has said it plans to expand its military campaign in Gaza, which has been devastated during the war and prompted warnings from the UN that the 2.3-million population faces imminent famine.
Hamas's attacks on October 7 2023 killed 1,200 people and 251 were taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's campaign has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run health authorities.
Israel to be involved in Gaza security, not aid distribution, says Huckabee
Israel and Hamas will not be involved in Gaza aid distribution but Israel will take part in providing security, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Friday.
Israel cut most aid supplies into Gaza after the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023. It let more aid into the enclave during a fragile ceasefire that began in January this year but cut off all supplies when it resumed its offensive against the Palestinian militant group in March.
“The Israelis are going to be involved in providing military security because it is a war zone but they will not be involved in the distribution of the food or bringing the food into Gaza,” Huckabee told a press conference.
Asked whether the supply of aid was dependent on a ceasefire being agreed between Israel and Hamas, Huckabee said: “The humanitarian aid will not depend on anything other than our ability to get the food into Gaza.
“So it is not dependent upon other things regarding military action.”
Dozens of Gaza communal kitchens shut as supply runs out, worsening hunger
