Pakistan launched many attacks along India’s western border, India says

A “major infiltration bid” was “foiled” in Kashmir's Samba region on Thursday night, India's border security force said, and heavy artillery shelling persisted in the Uri area on Friday, according to a security official who did not want to be named.
“Several houses caught fire and were damaged in the shelling in the Uri sector. One woman was killed and three people were injured in overnight shelling,” the official said.
Sirens blared for more than two hours on Friday in India's border city of Amritsar, which houses the Golden Temple revered by Sikhs, and residents were asked to remain indoors.
Hotels reported a sharp fall in occupancy as tourists fled the city by road after the airport was closed.
“We wanted to stay but the loud sounds, sirens and blackouts are giving us sleepless nights. Our families back home are worried for us so we have booked a cab and are leaving,” said a British national who did not want to be named.
Other border areas also took precautionary measures on Friday, including Bhuj in Gujarat, where authorities said tourist buses had been kept on standby to evacuate residents near the Pakistan border.
Schools and coaching centres were closed in the desert state of Rajasthan's Bikaner region, and residents near the Pakistan border said they were asked to move further away and consider moving in with relatives or using accommodation arranged by the government.
Ansab, a student at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture, Science and Technology in Jammu city, which was among the places where blasts were heard overnight, said the explosions were “more violent and louder” at 4am.
“For two to three minutes it became very loud, windows started shaking as if they will break,” she said, adding the air was a mixture of smoke and fog later.
World powers from the US to China have urged the two countries to calm tensions, and US vice president JD Vance on Thursday reiterated the call for de-escalation.
“We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can't control the countries, though,” he said in an interview on the Fox News show The Story with Martha MacCallum.
The relationship between Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan has been fraught with tension since they became separate countries after attaining independence from colonial British rule in 1947.
Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, has been at the heart of the hostility and they have fought two of their three wars over the region.
Pakistan's armed forces launched “many attacks” using drones and other munitions along India's entire western border on Thursday night and early on Friday, the Indian army said, as conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours intensified.
The old enemies have been clashing since India struck locations in Pakistan on Wednesday that it said were “terrorist camps” in retaliation for a deadly attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month.
Pakistan denied it was involved in the attack but the two countries have exchanged cross-border fire and shelling and sent drones and missiles into each other's airspace since then, with nearly four dozen people dying in the violence.
The fighting is the deadliest since a limited conflict between the two countries in Kashmir's Kargil region in 1999. India targeting cities in Pakistan's mainland provinces outside Pakistani Kashmir is a first since their full-scale war in 1971.
The Indian army said Pakistani troops had resorted to “cease fire violations” along the countries' de facto border in Kashmir, a region divided between them but claimed in full by the two countries.
“The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs (ceasefire violations),” the army said, adding all “nefarious designs” would be responded to with “force”.
Pakistan information minister Attaullah Tarar said the Indian army statement was “baseless and misleading”, and Pakistan had not undertaken any “offensive actions” targeting areas within Indian Kashmir or beyond the country's border.
Islamabad had earlier denied attacking Pathankot city in India's Punjab state, Srinagar in the Kashmir valley and Rajasthan state's Jaisalmer, saying the accusations were “unfounded” and “politically motivated”.
