3. His family history reflects deep roots in faith and service
Prevost was born into a devout family in Chicago’s South Side. He is the son of Louis and Mildred Prevost and one of three brothers.
His mother was of Spanish descent and worked as a librarian. She came from a religious family with two sisters who became nuns.
His father, who had French and Spanish roots, was a navy veteran of World War 2 and a lifelong educator. Both parents are deceased.
4. He has a rich international ministry and dual citizenship
While born in the US, Pope Leo XIV holds dual citizenship with Peru.
He joined the Augustinian mission in Peru in 1985 and spent much of his early ministry there, serving as a seminary director and canon law professor. He also served in leadership roles that emphasised community outreach and education in poor and underserved areas.
After returning briefly to the US, he was called back to Peru in 2014 by Pope Francis who appointed him apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo, eventually naming him bishop.
In 2015 he was granted Peruvian citizenship, highlighting his strong ties to Latin America, a region that now represents a significant share of the world’s catholics.
He is fluent in English and Spanish.
5. He’s a highly educated scholar
Pope Leo XIV has a rich academic and theological background. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Villanova University in 1977 followed by a master of divinity from the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago in 1982 and was ordained a priest the same year.
Six things to know about Pope Leo XIV
In a historic and unexpected outcome, Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected on Thursday as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church, becoming Pope Leo XIV.
His selection marks a watershed moment in the church's history not only because of his background but also because of the hope he brings to a global congregation of 1.4-billion catholics.
Here are six things to know about the new pontiff:
1. He is the first American to become pope
Leo XIV is the first American elected to the papacy. He was born in Chicago in 1955.
This has been seen as a landmark event for the Catholic Church in the US where catholics make up a large portion of the population.
Before his election he served in high-ranking positions in the Vatican, including as prefect of the dicastery for bishops, which is responsible for overseeing bishop appointments around the world.
2. His first words as pope were a message of peace
Greeting the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square, his first words were simple yet profound: “Peace be with you all.”
This phrase is rooted in the gospels as traditionally spoken by Jesus to his disciples to signal a desire to bring a spirit of humility, unity and calm — themes which many hope will shape Leo's approach to leadership in a time of global tension and ecclesial transformation.
Cardinal Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first US pontiff
His academic journey continued in Rome, where he received licentiate and doctoral degrees in canon law from the Pontifical College of St Thomas Aquinas.
6. He is the 14th person to choose the name Leo
As is tradition, upon his election, Prevost chose a new name to mark his transformation to pope. He selected Leo XIV, drawing on the legacy of 13 previous popes who bore that name.
Most notably Pope Leo XIII, who served from 1878 to 1903, was known for his intellectualism and commitment to social teaching, especially his encyclical Rerum Novarum which laid the groundwork for catholic social justice doctrine.
By choosing the name “Leo”, the new pope signals a desire to build on a legacy of thoughtful, principled leadership in addressing the church’s mission in an increasingly complex world.
As Pope Leo XIV begins his papacy, catholics and observers around the world are watching with anticipation.
His American roots, international ministry, academic depth and quiet strength suggest hope for a leader poised to navigate the Catholic Church through the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.
