Trump fires head of Library of Congress

09 May 2025 - 08:00 By Costas Pitas
US President Donald Trump's administration has fired the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

US President Donald Trump's administration has fired the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson for the organisation.

Hayden, who was the first woman and first African-American in the role, headed an office that has overall management responsibility for the library and sets out policy on its programmes and activities.

Democratic former president Barack Obama appointed her in 2016 to a 10-year term in the role that needed Senate confirmation.

The Library of Congress and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The top Democrat in the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, described the move as “unjust”.

He said: “There will be accountability for the unprecedented assault on the American way of life sooner rather than later.”

Reuters

