World

Putin 'serious' about Ukraine peace talks, says Kremlin

12 May 2025 - 16:50 By Dmitry Antonov
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in Moscow, Russia, on May 10 2025. The Kremlin is 'committed to a serious search for ways of a long-term peaceful settlement' in Ukraine, he told reporters on Monday, referencing the failed 2022 talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in Moscow, Russia, on May 10 2025. The Kremlin is 'committed to a serious search for ways of a long-term peaceful settlement' in Ukraine, he told reporters on Monday, referencing the failed 2022 talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Image: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/Pool

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about trying to find peace at talks he has proposed in Turkey, but his spokesperson said he could say no more about the talks after Ukraine demanded the Kremlin chief attend.

Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine aimed at ending the war, and, after US President Donald Trump publicly told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept, Zelensky said he would but that Putin should attend in person.

"We are committed to a serious search for ways of a long-term peaceful settlement," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referencing the failed 2022 talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Peskov said many leaders had welcomed Putin's approach.

"This approach, aimed precisely at finding a real diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, eliminating the root causes of the conflict and establishing lasting peace, has met with understanding and support from the leaders of many countries."

He cited positive reactions from US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as well as from countries in the Brics group and from countries in the former Soviet Union.

Russian attacks continued after ceasefire kicked in, says Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities said Russian attacks against Ukraine continued on Monday, including an overnight assault using more than 100 drones, despite a ...
News
4 hours ago

Before reporters could ask any more questions about the proposed talks, Peskov said: "That's all. I've said everything I could about this story."

Putin and Zelensky have not met since December 2019 and make no secret of their contempt for each other.

Putin's proposal for direct talks with Ukraine came hours after major European powers demanded on Saturday in Kyiv that Putin agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire or face "massive" new sanctions.

Germany's government said on Monday that European countries will start preparing new sanctions on Russia unless the Kremlin by the end of Monday starts abiding by a 30-day ceasefire.

"The language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Russia, it is not suitable. You can't use such language with Russia," Peskov said when asked about the German and other European warnings.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Putin says Russia stands with China against 'neo-Nazism'

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for joining celebrations to mark 80 years since the "sacred" victory over Adolf ...
News
4 days ago

FACTBOX | Putin and Xi to mark WW2 victory amid war in Ukraine

Russia marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet and allied victory over Nazi Germany on Friday, though there are fears Ukraine may seek to disrupt ...
News
4 days ago

Ukraine's cities quiet as Kremlin-sponsored ceasefire kicks in

A three-day ceasefire declared by Russia came into effect on Thursday morning with skies over Ukraine's major cities quiet, in a change from ...
News
4 days ago

Zelensky and Kyiv residents enjoy rare quiet moment before Moscow's 'parade of cynicism'

Ukraine's major cities enjoyed a quiet night after a three-day ceasefire declared by Russia came into effect on Thursday after a spate of drone and ...
News
4 days ago

Ukraine attacks power station amid reports of Kyiv offensive in Russia's Kursk

Kyiv forces attacked a power substation in Russia's western Kursk region, the regional governor said on Tuesday, after Russian war bloggers reported ...
News
6 days ago

Ukraine launches drone attack targeting Moscow, mayor says

Russia's air defence units destroyed four Ukrainian drones flying towards Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital said early on Monday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa
  3. Msunduzi municipality launches investigation into why fan park was cancelled, ... Soccer
  4. KZN inkhosi in custody for alleged rape of 18-year-old woman South Africa
  5. KZN security officer shot dead 'execution style' outside home South Africa

Latest Videos

Market Talk: US-China trade deal is 'very significant'| REUTERS
US says deal struck to cut China trade deficit, no details | REUTERS