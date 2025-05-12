World

Two children die in Libya-Italy crossing, NGO says

At least three migrants died after motor failed on their rubber boat

12 May 2025 - 14:15 By Alvise Armellini
Two children and four adults in critical condition were handed over to the Italian coast guard to be brought ashore more quickly. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

At least three people have died, including two children aged three and four, in a Mediterranean Sea crossing from Libya to Italy, a German sea rescue charity said on Sunday, adding that it had rescued 59 survivors.

The migrants were intercepted on Saturday on a rubber boat floating adrift south of the Italian island of Lampedusa that had been spotted by a surveillance aircraft of the EU border agency Frontex.

“By the time [we] reached the rubber boat at aout 4.30pm , it was too late to help some of the people,” the RESQSHIP NGO said in a statement.

“Two children's bodies were handed over to us,” the charity quoted one of its paramedics identified only as Rania as saying. “They had died the day before, probably of thirst.”

A man was found unconscious and declared dead after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, RESQSHIP said, adding that it was told by survivors another migrant had drowned on Friday after going overboard.

Many of the survivors, who were taken to Lampedusa, suffered chemical burns from salt water and fuel, the group said. Two children and four adults in critical condition were handed over to the Italian coast guard to be brought ashore more quickly.

The rubber boat had set off from the port of Zawiya in western Libya on Wednesday, but its engine failed after one day of navigation, leaving the migrants on board exposed to wind and weather, the NGO said.

Lampedusa lies between Tunisia, Malta and the larger Italian island of Sicily and is the first port of call for many migrants seeking to reach the EU from North Africa, in what has become one of the world's deadliest sea crossings.

About 25,000 migrants have died or gone missing on this central Mediterranean route since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration, including around 1,700 last year and 378 this year.

Reuters 

