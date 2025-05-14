World

Australian cycling pair: husband gets suspended sentence over wife's death

14 May 2025 - 15:03 By Rohith Nair
The Australia team of Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins during a podium ceremony at the Women's Team pursuit final at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup near Paris on February 19 2015.
Image: Charles Platiau/Reuters/ File photo

Australian cyclist and former world champion Rohan Dennis has received a suspended jail sentence over the death of his wife, former world champion Melissa Hoskins, after she was hit by a car in December 2023, Australian media reported.

An Olympic track cyclist, Hoskins died in hospital after being struck by a car driven by Dennis in a suburb of Adelaide.

The court heard how she held on to the car as he attempted to drive off after an argument, causing her to fall.

Dennis admitted to an aggravated count of creating the likelihood of harm and the judge said though the 34-year-old had disregarded his wife's safety, he was not criminally responsible for her death.

He was sentenced to one year, four months and 28 days in jail, suspended for two years, and his driver's licence was suspended for five years.

