Australian cyclist and former world champion Rohan Dennis has received a suspended jail sentence over the death of his wife, former world champion Melissa Hoskins, after she was hit by a car in December 2023, Australian media reported.
An Olympic track cyclist, Hoskins died in hospital after being struck by a car driven by Dennis in a suburb of Adelaide.
The court heard how she held on to the car as he attempted to drive off after an argument, causing her to fall.
Dennis admitted to an aggravated count of creating the likelihood of harm and the judge said though the 34-year-old had disregarded his wife's safety, he was not criminally responsible for her death.
He was sentenced to one year, four months and 28 days in jail, suspended for two years, and his driver's licence was suspended for five years.
Reuters
Australian cycling pair: husband gets suspended sentence over wife's death
Image: Charles Platiau/Reuters/ File photo
Australian cyclist and former world champion Rohan Dennis has received a suspended jail sentence over the death of his wife, former world champion Melissa Hoskins, after she was hit by a car in December 2023, Australian media reported.
An Olympic track cyclist, Hoskins died in hospital after being struck by a car driven by Dennis in a suburb of Adelaide.
The court heard how she held on to the car as he attempted to drive off after an argument, causing her to fall.
Dennis admitted to an aggravated count of creating the likelihood of harm and the judge said though the 34-year-old had disregarded his wife's safety, he was not criminally responsible for her death.
He was sentenced to one year, four months and 28 days in jail, suspended for two years, and his driver's licence was suspended for five years.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater sentenced for domestic violence
Personal pain drives Ngidi to highlight GBV initiatives with youngsters
Less intimate partner violence means less mental illness, study finds
Time’s up, pal, you’re going back to SA for your violent sex crimes
South African man linked to torture, murder of 7-month-old boy in Australia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos