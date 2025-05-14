World

Trump lavishes praise on Saudi crown prince, signalling renewed alliance

14 May 2025 - 11:32 By Gram Slattery and Nandita Bose
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrive at the Gulf Cooperation Council Leaders’ Summit at The Ritz-Carlton on May 14 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrive at the Gulf Cooperation Council Leaders’ Summit at The Ritz-Carlton on May 14 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Four years ago, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman struggled to get an audience with then-US president Joe Biden, who said he wanted to make the Gulf country a pariah after its leader allegedly ordered the murder of a Washington-based journalist.

On Tuesday US President Donald Trump lavished effusive praise on Saudi's de facto ruler, calling him “an incredible man” and a “great guy” — and made no mention of human rights concerns in the country.

“I like him a lot. I like him too much,” Trump gushed as cameras flashed and the crowd applauded at an investment summit in Riyadh, where the US president kicked off the first major overseas trip of his second term.

The display of affection for a leader with a contentious history mirrored Trump's first term, when he forged an alliance with bin Salman that deepened through years of mutual flattery and deal making.

The relationship remains anchored in shared interests: Trump is chasing major economic wins and a revived US role in the region, while bin Salman seeks access to advanced technology, military support and a powerful ally in his push to modernise Saudi Arabia and assert regional leadership.

Trump to remove US sanctions on Syria in major policy shift

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria at the behest of Saudi Arabia's crown prince, a major US ...
News
8 hours ago

At the summit, Trump touted a $142bn (R2.5-trillion) defence agreement and a sweeping $600bn (R10.9-trillion) Saudi investment package spanning artificial intelligence, infrastructure and energy.

Trump's ties with the crown prince have sparked criticism from US legislators, human rights groups and foreign policy analysts for what they viewed as prioritising economic interests over human rights.

While bin Salman has denied involvement in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder and pointed to reforms such as expanding women's rights as evidence of progress, analysts said the changes were undercut by continued crackdowns on dissent and political freedoms.

Trump's rapport with bin Salman is far warmer than his White House predecessor's. Yet Biden's relationship with the Saudi leader also took a friendlier turn, evolving from initial harsh criticism to pragmatic cordiality.

In 2019 the Democratic president promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” on the world stage for Khashoggi's killing and its broader human rights record. However, geopolitical realities such as skyrocketing oil prices caused in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 highlighted a need for cooperation between Washington and Riyadh.

WATCH | Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to start a four-day swing through the Gulf region, focusing more on economic deals than ...
News
23 hours ago

That led Biden to decide it was time to reset the strategic relationship, and he visited the crown prince in July 2022. The two men greeted each other with a fist bump, which drew some criticism as an overly friendly gesture given human rights concerns. White House aides insisted it was a way to lower Biden's risk of contracting Covid-19.

Relations improved quickly as his administration worked to broker a deal for normalising Saudi-Israeli relations in exchange for a broader US defence agreement. The effort was frozen by the October 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel and Israel's subsequent war on Gaza.

During Trump's visit on Tuesday, the crown prince personally greeted the US president, escorting him up an escalator and later driving him in a golf cart ahead of a state dinner.

In a moment that underscored the depth of their personal bond, Trump pledged to lift US sanctions on Syria, a dramatic move he said came at bin Salman's request.

“What I do for the crown prince,” Trump said as the crown prince placed his hands over his heart and led a standing ovation.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a new company to develop and manage artificial intelligence technologies in Saudi Arabia on Monday, a top ...
News
1 day ago

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

US President Donald Trump signed a wide-reaching executive order on Monday directing drugmakers to lower the prices of their medicines to align with ...
News
1 day ago

Buyers of $TRUMP meme coin pay millions to win dinner with US leader

Buyers of US President Donald Trump’s $TRUMP meme coin are expected to learn Monday if they’ve won an opportunity to dine with the president at his ...
News
2 days ago

Saudi Arabia sits on fence over Brics with eye on vital ties with US

Riyadh loath to risk Trump administration's anger by joining China-aligned group, sources say.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  2. Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag South Africa
  3. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa
  4. City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages South Africa
  5. Hawks conduct search and seizure operation in Pretoria high court South Africa

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 14 May 2025