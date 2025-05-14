World

Turkish police detain 97 students over university protest

14 May 2025 - 11:12 By Huseyin Hayatsever
Ninety-seven students were detained when they tried to break a police barricade on the Bogazici University campus, Istanbul governor Davut Gul said late on Tuesday, adding that 13 police officers were injured when they fell into a five-metre construction pit during scuffles.
Image: 123RF/ berkay08

Turkish police detained 97 students on Tuesday at Istanbul's Bogazici University over a protest against an Islamic preacher's conference on the campus, the city's governor said.

The students were protesting against a conference by Nureddin Yildiz, an Islamic preacher known for his controversial views on early marriages. The conference was organised by a student club of the university.

University students have been at the forefront of protests in Turkey in recent months over the detention of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival.

Students and teachers at Bogazici have protested regularly in recent years against what they say is government interference in academia.

Reuters 

