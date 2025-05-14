World

Ukraine wants clarity from Russia before deciding next steps on talks in Turkey

14 May 2025 - 15:30 By Tom Balmforth
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 13 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine's leadership will decide on its next steps for peace talks in Turkey once there is clarity on Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation, a Ukrainian diplomatic source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has challenged Putin to attend the planned talks in Istanbul on Thursday in person. If Putin agrees to join, it would be the first meeting between the leaders of the two warring countries since December 2019.

"Everything will depend on whether Putin is scared of coming to Istanbul or not. Based on his response, the Ukrainian leadership will decide on the next steps," the diplomatic source said.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a Russian delegation would be in Istanbul on Thursday for possible talks with Ukraine, but did not disclose who would be there from Moscow's side and did not clarify whether Putin would come.

Direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators last took place in Istanbul in March 2022 in the early weeks of Russia's invasion.

US President Donald Trump has said he might visit Turkey for the talks as part of his trip to the Middle East this week but said he did not know if Putin would show up.

Zelensky has said his priority is to secure a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

Reuters

