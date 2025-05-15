World

Countries can't fill gap if US pulls UN peacekeeping funding, German foreign minister warns

15 May 2025 - 13:16 By Thomas Escritt and Olivia Le Poidevin
UN peacekeepers gather to patrol areas affected by M23 rebels in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. File photo.
Image: Djaffar Sabiti/Reuters
Image: Djaffar Sabiti/Reuters

Countries will not be able to fill the gap if the US withdraws its funding for the UN peacekeeping mission, Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"We won't fully be able to fill the gap if the US withdraws from peacekeeping funding," Johann Wadephul said at a joint press conference at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres acknowledged that the Blue Helmets peacekeeping mission faced serious liquidity problems and urged states to pay contributions in full and on time.

The White House budget office has proposed eliminating funding for UN peacekeeping missions, citing failures by operations in Mali, Lebanon and Democratic Republic of Congo, according to internal planning documents seen by Reuters in April.

Washington is the UN's largest contributor — with China second — accounting for 22% of the $3.7bn (R67.34bn) core regular UN budget and 27% of the $5.6bn (R101.92bn) peacekeeping budget. These payments are mandatory.

The future of peacekeeping is being discussed at the two-day high-level political forum, with member states pledging support to the UN operations.

Reuters

