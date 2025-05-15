Countries will not be able to fill the gap if the US withdraws its funding for the UN peacekeeping mission, Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
"We won't fully be able to fill the gap if the US withdraws from peacekeeping funding," Johann Wadephul said at a joint press conference at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres acknowledged that the Blue Helmets peacekeeping mission faced serious liquidity problems and urged states to pay contributions in full and on time.
The White House budget office has proposed eliminating funding for UN peacekeeping missions, citing failures by operations in Mali, Lebanon and Democratic Republic of Congo, according to internal planning documents seen by Reuters in April.
Washington is the UN's largest contributor — with China second — accounting for 22% of the $3.7bn (R67.34bn) core regular UN budget and 27% of the $5.6bn (R101.92bn) peacekeeping budget. These payments are mandatory.
The future of peacekeeping is being discussed at the two-day high-level political forum, with member states pledging support to the UN operations.
Reuters
Countries can't fill gap if US pulls UN peacekeeping funding, German foreign minister warns
Image: Djaffar Sabiti/Reuters
Countries will not be able to fill the gap if the US withdraws its funding for the UN peacekeeping mission, Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
"We won't fully be able to fill the gap if the US withdraws from peacekeeping funding," Johann Wadephul said at a joint press conference at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres acknowledged that the Blue Helmets peacekeeping mission faced serious liquidity problems and urged states to pay contributions in full and on time.
The White House budget office has proposed eliminating funding for UN peacekeeping missions, citing failures by operations in Mali, Lebanon and Democratic Republic of Congo, according to internal planning documents seen by Reuters in April.
Washington is the UN's largest contributor — with China second — accounting for 22% of the $3.7bn (R67.34bn) core regular UN budget and 27% of the $5.6bn (R101.92bn) peacekeeping budget. These payments are mandatory.
The future of peacekeeping is being discussed at the two-day high-level political forum, with member states pledging support to the UN operations.
Reuters
READ MORE:
UN humanitarian chief slams aid plan for Gaza proposed by Israel, backed by US
Nations meet at UN for 'killer robot' talks as regulation lags
Withdrawal from DRC has started, but 14 lives lost is the South African cost
Trump administration proposes scrapping UN peacekeeping funding
Germany temporarily shuts embassy in South Sudan amid fears of civil war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos