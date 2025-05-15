World

US farm agency cancels Food for Progress food aid grants

Programme sent crops like milled rice, soybean meal, wheat and yellow soybeans to countries including Tanzania, Tunisia and Sri Lanka in 2024

15 May 2025 - 10:46 By Leah Douglas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The US department of agriculture issued more than $218m (R3.97bn) in Food for Progress grants in 2024 to send crops like milled rice, soybean meal, wheat and yellow soybeans to countries including Tanzania, Tunisia and Sri Lanka. Stock photo.
The US department of agriculture issued more than $218m (R3.97bn) in Food for Progress grants in 2024 to send crops like milled rice, soybean meal, wheat and yellow soybeans to countries including Tanzania, Tunisia and Sri Lanka. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer

The US department of agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday cancelled existing grants under its Food for Progress food aid programme, according to an e0mail seen by Reuters and two sources familiar with the situation.

The Food for Progress programme sends US commodities abroad for agricultural and economic development projects, providing an important foreign market for farmers and enhancing food security in poorer countries.

The programme had been briefly paused in February under a review of federal spending by the administration of President Donald Trump, but quickly resumed.

Food for Progress grantees were notified by the USDA on Wednesday that their awards were terminated and that staff would work with them on the "security, integrity, and disposition of any commodities" associated with the awards, according to an e-mail seen by Reuters.

The cancellations appeared to affect all existing awards, including some dating back to 2018, said one of the sources. Reuters could not independently confirm how many awards were cancelled.

Conflict, extreme weather worsening hunger in West and Central Africa, WFP warns

Some 52-million people in West and Central Africa will struggle to meet their basic food and nutrition needs in the upcoming lean season, driven by ...
News
3 days ago

Some of the commodities for projects funded in 2024 are still being shipped to their destinations, the source said.

The USDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's budget had proposed eliminating Food for Progress and other foreign food aid programmes, including the McGovern-Dole Food for Education programme run by USDA and the Food for Peace programme administered by USAID.

The USDA issued more than $218m (R3.97bn) in Food for Progress grants in 2024 to send crops like milled rice, soybean meal, wheat and yellow soybeans to countries, including Tanzania, Tunisia and Sri Lanka.

READ MORE:

Danish group to end aid to Tanzania, Burundi, CAR after Trump cuts

The Danish Refugee Council, a major humanitarian group, said on Wednesday it will end its relief programmes in six countries and slash 650 additional ...
News
1 hour ago

HIV patient testing falls in South Africa after US aid cuts, data shows

Testing and monitoring of HIV patients across SA have fallen since the US cut aid that funded health workers and clinics, with pregnant women, ...
News
23 hours ago

UN humanitarian chief slams aid plan for Gaza proposed by Israel, backed by US

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher on Tuesday criticised an Israel-initiated and US-backed humanitarian aid distribution plan for Gaza as a "fig leaf for ...
News
1 day ago

Radical cuts proposed in Trump budget

US President Donald Trump's administration on Friday proposed a $163bn cut to federal spending next year, which would eliminate more than a fifth of ...
Business Times
1 week ago

US justice dept grant cuts valued at $811m, people and records say

The US justice department is terminating $811m in grants, including some impacting victim service programmes ranging from trauma centres and sign ...
News
2 weeks ago

Malnutrition treatments halted in Ethiopia due to underfunding: WFP

The World Food Programme suspended malnutrition treatment for 650,000 malnourished women and children in Ethiopia this week due to severe funding ...
News
3 weeks ago

Trump administration to modify some UN food agency awards: state dept

US President Donald Trump's administration wants the UN World Food Programme to modify operations backed by the US in six countries, a state ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  2. Sanral denies it is lowering speed limits news
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  5. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa

Latest Videos

Jose Mujica, former Uruguayan president and guerrilla, dies at 89 |REUTERS
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Cassie Ventura accuses Sean Combs of rape in trial ...